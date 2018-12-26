Teen Mom's Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Christmas Together: 'Truly Blessed'

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra are going strong.

The Teen Mom OG stars, who are expecting their third child together, celebrated Christmas as a family this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Catelynn shared a sweet photo of the couple with their arms around each other on Tuesday.

“I love you so much @tylerbaltierramtv thanks for blessing me with three beautiful girls and choosing me as your wife,” she wrote. “I’m truly blessed by you! I love you!”

She also revealed what presents her husband surprised her with: two pairs of Christian Louboutin heels.

“Yasssss!!! Thank you Hubby @tylerbaltierramtv you know me so well,” she raved.

The holidays come at the end of a difficult year for the MTV stars, both 26.

The couple — who shares daughter Novalee Reign, almost 4, and placed daughter Carly, 9, for adoption in 2009 — announced in October that they are expecting another daughter they are naming Tezlee.

The announcement came a little over a month before they revealed on Teen Mom OG that they had decided to live apart for 30 days. RELATED: Catelynn Baltierra Claps Back at Internet Trolls, Defends Tyler’s Decision to Live Separately “He decided he wanted to try living separately for a month,” Catelynn said on the show. “I was devastated, at first, but now that I’ve started my own therapy, I’m more comfortable with the idea.” In a later episode, Catelynn worried that 30-day period would lead to a divorce.

“I get scared. I’m a normal human,” she said. “That’s why I wanted to know for sure, after these 30 days, if I was going to be coming over there and living with you. Or were you planning on, after these 30 days, being like, ‘No, I want a divorce’? Is he doing this just to get away and then tell me we’re over with?”

RELATED VIDEO: Tyler Baltierra Says Catelynn Was Thinking About ‘Ways to Kill Herself’ Before Rehab

After the season finale aired Dec. 17, Tyler defended his and Catelynn’s arrangement on Twitter.

“The 30 days wasn’t even a total isolated ‘separation,'” he wrote. “I was 8 min down the road & we had dinner dates, family movie nights, went on a mini vacation & it was EXACTLY what we needed for US! People can hate on me all day but my self assurance is not reliant on society’s acceptance.”

“I only spent the first week of the ‘separation’ in the new house on an air mattress in the middle of construction to get it completely ready for Cate & Nova,” he continued. “Then I went to the old house for the rest of the time. I wasn’t going to let my girls live in chaos!”

“MTV can’t ‘make’ you seem like anything in my opinion. They just leave out important details sometimes that would explain the intense emotions you’re watching on TV,” he added. “MTV can’t air what you don’t give them or put words in your mouth, period. I said what I said & I speak my truth.”