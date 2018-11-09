Teen Mom's Catelynn Baltierra Calls Farrah Abraham 'Scared' for Dropping Out of Celeb Boxing Match

Catelynn Baltierra is calling out her former Teen Mom OG costar.

On Thursday, Baltierra, 26, taunted Farrah Abraham on social media after Farrah, 27, dropped out of a celebrity boxing match that was set to take place Saturday.

“Going to Atlantic City was supposed to see Farrah get laid the hell out by Hoopz thennn she dropped out!” Baltierra wrote on Instagram. “Still going to support our girl Hoopz tho! #scaredsissy #growapair.”

Baltierra captioned the photo, “Someone got scared,” adding screaming-face and crying-tears-of-laughter emojis.

Abraham has been vocal about her decision to drop out of the Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown and forfeit her fight against Flavor of Love star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander. She previously asserted to PEOPLE that the promoters who organized it were “in breach” of contract.

“They have not gotten flights or delivered on contractual obligations as well as safety,” Abraham said last week.

On Wednesday, the boxing match replaced Abraham with another woman as seen on the event flyer, which was publicized on Facebook.

But her decision to drop out the match has only brought the reality star more drama.

Earlier this week, the former MTV star was threatened with a cease and desist letter due to her “defamatory statements and libelous communications” about the Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown, according to the letter obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday.

In the letter, attorney John A. Gallagher of the Gallagher Law Group claimed his client Feldman has been “subjected to ridicule, scorn, embarrassment and potential loss of earnings” due to Abraham’s “insulting, offensive and slanderous comments” towards Feldman and the boxing event.

“We demand that you cease and desist from any further communications concerning our clients,” Gallagher stated, claiming that Abraham had previously called Feldman an “awful person” and allegedly said, “I don’t speak with people who don’t really care about anti-bullying.”

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Abraham fired back at Gallagher and Feldman’s letter, alleging that by not refunding ticket receipts, Feldman’s camp was “in breach of their contract.”

“The public now knows the truth,” she said. “All parties associated, including the women now fighting are frauds. Samantha Goldberg, Damon Feldman, Michael Makowski and Boom Cups all need to cease and desist using my face and name for press and publicity. They’re criminals.”