Catelynn Baltierra is opening up about her divorce fears as her husband Tyler prepares to temporarily move out of their home.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, revealed her worries to Tyler on Monday night’s episode of the MTV show, during which they discussed how they would divide time with their 3-year-old daughter Novalee when their 30-day period living apart began. Living separately was a suggestion made by Tyler, who planned to move to the couple’s newly renovated home as they worked through struggles in their relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It would be hard for me to go have dinner for you guys and then if I’m going to leave and she’s freaking out wanting to come with me, do I take her with me? Or say, ‘No, you’re staying with dad’?” Catelynn asked her husband.

Tyler, 26, replied, “At this point in time, specifically … I feel like whatever is going to make her time easier. It’s only eight minutes on the road, we’re just living separate, it’s not like we’re dating other people and never talking to each other for 30 days.”

“We all need personal space sometimes,” he added.

While Catelynn, who is expecting the couple’s third child, understood his point, she did clarify that she didn’t “want this personal kind of space going on every other few years either.”

A confused Tyler asked, “What?”

“It doesn’t mean that people have to live separately all the time or multiple times in a year,” explained Catelynn. “It’s confusing for me and it doesn’t make sense.”

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Kevin Mazur/WireImage

When Tyler asked her to explain further, Catelynn said she’d “rather do that in [couple’s] therapy, I think.”

“Okay, it feels safer to you to talk to a therapist there,” Tyler concluded.



Agreeing, Catelynn said, “Well, yeah because if I get triggered they understand or if I feel emotional about it I’m not going to be judged or harped on about it either.”

She then expressed her fears that Tyler would leave when the time living apart came to an end.

“I get triggered … I get scared. I’m a normal human,” she continued. “That’s why I wanted to know for sure, after these 30 days, if I was going to be coming over there and living with you. Or were you planning on, after these 30 days, being like, ‘No, I want a divorce.’ Is he doing this just to get away and then tell me we’re over with? If so, I need to know now. If the heartbreak is going to be there in the end, give it to me now.”

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Reveals He’s Going to Therapy as Wife Catelynn Returns to Rehab

Tyler agreed with her sentiment: “No, I’m like you — get this s— going on. If you’re going to break my heart, let’s do it now.”



Last week, Catelynn defended Tyler’s decision to live separately in an Instagram post. “YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce!” she wrote.



“YES I know what I put him and nova through when I left for treatment! He was AMAZING and supported me the whole time! I also knew I had to go so I wouldn’t commit SUICIDE!” she continued. Catelynn, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab in November 2017 to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma.

RELATED: Teen Mom‘s Tyler Baltierra ‘Doesn’t Want to Be with Other Women’ Despite Issues with Catelynn

“I am supporting what he wants now! WE love each other and ALWAYS WILL!” she concluded.

Catelynn captioned the post: “So my family would of been better off if I just took my own life? NO! Now GOODBYE and I’m done explaining myself! #loveyourself #loversandfriends #myhusband.”

In recent weeks of the MTV reality series, audiences have watched the pair, who also shares 9-year-old daughter Carly — whom they placed for adoption during MTV’s 16 and Pregnant — discuss their relationship troubles. They are also expecting a third child together — a baby girl, whom they will call Tezlee.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.