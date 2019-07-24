Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Baltierra Defends Her Support of Amber Portwood: 'That's What Friends Are For'

Catelynn Baltierra is showing her support for her friend Amber Portwood — and defending her choice to do so, amid the latter Teen Mom OG star’s apparent relationship troubles after her arrest.

“I DO NOT condone abuse! I AM supporting a friend In need! That’s what friends are for when I went through all my crazy mental illness stuff my friend helped, me supported me, and loved me!!! And I’m going to do the same!” Baltierra, 27, tweeted on Wednesday.

Shortly before, in another tweet, Baltierra wrote, “There is always two sides to every story… u r only hearing one side sooo [peace sign emoji] out I love you @AmberLPortwood I’m on my way to you now.”

Portwood, 29, was arrested earlier this month, charged with domestic battery after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their 14-month-old son, James. Days later, Glennon filed for custody of the toddler.

Portwood has previously served 17 months in jail for domestic violence after a 2010 fight with her ex Gary Shirley, with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Leah.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Portwood posted a cryptic message about infidelity on her page nearly two weeks later, saying, “Cheating is a choice not a mistake.”

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Image zoom Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Amber Portwood Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty (2)

A week after that, the reality star posted another Instagram photo, this time of a broken heart, with the caption “I am so heartbroken right now…omg?”

Baltierra showed her support for Portwood on that post as well, writing, “I love you so much. See [you] tomorrow.”

Last year, Portwood and Baltierra spoke about mental health and how starring on Teen Mom OG has affected their well-being.

“It’s real. I just happen to be on a popular show with a mental illness that is real. It’s complete sabotage when you’re called a horrible mom every day,” Portwood told her costar, referencing online trolls.

Image zoom Amber Portwood Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“This show has ruined my name,” she continued. “This show has not shown who I am as a person. They don’t show the funny side of me, they show bad mom, they show all that s—, they show the struggle, they show me crying, they show postpartum. So I go, okay, that’s what’s going on in my life so I guess that’s true. I’m over it.”

Portwood revealed on the MTV series in 2017 that she had been re-diagnosed with Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder.

Baltierra has also been candid about her own struggles, and sought treatment in 2017 after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.