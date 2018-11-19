Catelynn Baltierra's Daughter Struggles with Separation Anxiety After Her Return from Treatment

Catelynn Baltierra‘s daughter Novalee Reign is experiencing some separation anxiety.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek from Monday’s all-new episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn must break the news to her 3-year-old daughter that she has to leave on a business trip.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Since I returned home from treatment, Nova has been super attached to me,” she explains. “I was just invited to go on a show about adoption, so I’m worried Nova will freak out when I leave.”

When her husband, Tyler Baltierra, asks Catelynn if she’s figured out how to tell Nova about the trip, the reality star says she’s not sure how to best handle the situation: “I guess I’ll just tell her I’ll be back in a couple of days,” she says.

Tyler admits that he’s nervous about Nova’s reaction.

“I get anxiety,” he says. “She’ll eventually stop [freaking out], I’ll distract her with something. It’s just when she randomly does it — she’ll be like, ‘Where’s Mommy?’ Even when you go to the store, she trips.”

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Kevin Mazur/WireImage

When she finally sits Nova down to talk to her, the toddler begs Catelynn to take her with her.

“Mama is going to leave tomorrow night and in two days, Mama will be home,” she promises.

Catelynn, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab last November to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma.

Since she returned, the couple has been working to adjust to their new normal. In August, Catelynn and Tyler acknowledged how far they have come while celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary to my husband! We have had some really rough times and some amazing times,” wrote Catelynn, 26. “I wouldn’t want to go through this life with anyone but you!!!! Happy 3 years and I can’t wait for many more! I love you.”

Along with the message, the MTV star posted a handful of photos from their wedding ceremony, including one featuring their daughter.

Tyler, 26, also celebrated with a throwback photo of the couple as teenagers.

“HAPPY 3 YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY @catelynnmtv our journey has not always been the easiest…but I believe that anything that’s truly worth it is never easy,” he wrote. “13 years together & now 3 of them as a married couple & I wouldn’t take back these years for anything.”

RELATED: Teen Mom‘s Catelynn Baltierra Denies Divorce Rumors: ‘Couples Go Through Ups and Downs’

He added that he felt “honored” to have officially spent half his life with Catelynn by his side.

“We have grown, we have cried, we have laughed, we have experienced life together, & now we have been with each other for half of our existence & I’m honored & blessed to be able to say that you’ve been by my side for half of my life now,” he wrote. “I love you so much!”

The couple tied the knot in 2015 at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan. They were first introduced to audiences in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, when Catelynn became pregnant with the couple’s first child, Carly. The two ultimately decided to place her for adoption but continued to document their post-baby life for MTV’s Teen Mom OG. The pair welcomed Nova on New Year’s Day in 2015.

They are currently expecting their third child, a baby girl.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.