Catelynn Baltierra is defending her marriage while clapping back at internet trolls.

The Teen Mom OG star issued a statement (that has since been deleted) on Instagram Friday that dispelled speculation that she and her husband Tyler Baltierra may be considering a divorce.

“YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce!” wrote Catelynn, 26.

“YES I know what I put him and nova through when I left for treatment! He was AMAZING and supported me the whole time! I also knew I had to go so I wouldn’t commit SUICIDE!” she continued. Catelynn, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab in November 2017 to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma.

“I am supporting what he wants now! WE love each other and ALWAYS WILL!” she concluded, referencing his decision to live separately for a month.

Catelynn captioned the post: “So my family would of been better off if I just took my own life? NO! Now GOODBYE and I’m done explaining myself! #loveyourself #loversandfriends #myhusband.”

In recent weeks of the MTV reality series, audiences have watched the pair, who shares 9-year-old daughter Carly — whom they placed for adoption during MTV’s 16 and Pregnant — and 3-year-old daughter Novalee, discuss their relationship troubles. They are also expecting a third child together — a baby girl, whom they will call Tezlee.

On Monday’s episode, Tyler’s father Butch asked him if he ever wondered what his life would have been like if he’d been with someone else. “Yeah!” Tyler responded.

“The thing about it is, I want Cate when we were like 20, 21, 19 when everything was like … I don’t know, dude,” he said, shoulders slumping.

In a tweet during Monday evening’s episode, Tyler clarified his comments.

“Listen…I don’t want to be with other women. Have I ever thought about it? Well, DUH! Everyone would be lying if they said they never have, especially when in a long term relationship,” Tyler tweeted.

“About her being 21/19, I meant that genuinely because that was before her mental health stuff,” Tyler continued about Catelynn, who has previously sought treatment for suicidal thoughts, postpartum depression and anxiety.

Prior to the conversation with Butch, Teen Mom OG audiences watched as Tyler suggested to Catelynn that the two live separately for a month as they attempt to improve their relationship.

“Getting pregnant was very unexpected since we still have a lot of work to do on our relationship,” Catelynn said in a voiceover at the time. “I know Tyler has been frustrated in our marriage for a while and has been seeing a therapist.”

She continued, “He decided he wanted to try living separately for a month. I was devastated, at first, but now that I’ve started my own therapy, I’m more comfortable with the idea.”

When explaining the situation to MTV producer Kerthy, Catelynn said, “We’ve been together for so long that it’s like, who are you as a person, by yourself?”

Tyler added, “That’s why I said, ‘I want to live separately.’ I just felt like it was the best place to bring it up, I guess.”

“Am I jumping of joy? No,” Catelynn said. “At that moment it did trigger me, it did bring up wounds, it was scary, it was sad, it was hurtful. With the things that I’ve been through, people saying they want to leave … it seriously does feel like somebody died.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.