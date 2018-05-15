Teen Mom's Catelynn Baltierra Denies Divorce Rumors: 'Couples Go Through Ups and Downs'

Catelynn Baltierra is shutting down divorce rumors and setting the record straight.

The Teen Mom OG star, who tied the knot with husband Tyler Baltierra in August 2015, disputed reports of a split Tuesday on Instagram.

“@tylerbaltierramtv and I are not getting a divorce,” Catelynn, 26, captioned a photo — which featured overlaying text that read “#BreakingNews Divorce?!” — of herself and Tyler sitting beside each other on a couch.

“Couples go through ups and downs that’s normal life,” she continued.

“We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us!” the mother of two concluded.

The couple’s relationship has been highlighted by MTV’s cameras since 2009, when they first starred on 16 and Pregnant and welcomed firstborn daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption when they were teenagers. They welcomed their second child, 3-year-old daughter Novalee Reign, in 2015.

In April, Catelynn opened up to Tyler on the season finale of Teen Mom OG and revealed her need to seek treatment again just days after she’d returned from rehab for suicidal thoughts. During their discussion, the subject of divorce was raised.

“It’s super hard for me to tell you this thing, so keep an open mind,” Catelynn began. “I’ve started to have really bad anxiety in the mornings but I’ve been hiding it. I just feel like I’ve been letting people down for some reason. I feel guilty [by having anxiety]. Obviously, my meds aren’t working. I have to force myself to get in the shower and put makeup on.”

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Baltierra Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

Tyler, who has also struggled with depression, expressed his self-doubt, telling Catelynn, “It’s gotta be something with me.”

“No! It has nothing to do with you Tyler. It’s my inner childhood s—,” Catelynn told him. “I’m telling you right now, it’s nothing to do with what you do. It’s me being a f—— 12-year-old and my dad leaving or me being 8 and my mom drinking all the time and not being there.”

“It’s my own s—, it’s just coming out with thing going on in life. It’s nothing to do with you, you’re awesome, you’re supportive,” she continued.

Catelynn added that she was certain she needed to seek treatment again as Tyler looked at her and struggled to keep a supportive front.

“I didn’t even want to tell you that I was going back,” Catelynn said. “I just thought, ‘I wouldn’t blame Tyler, like seriously, if you wanted to just divorce me.’ I put you through so much. You’re an awesome husband, seriously, to stand by me through all this s—. I’m sure a lot of guys would just throw in the f—— towel.”

Tyler hugged her and said, “I don’t think those guys are true husbands. I’m not ever leaving, I’m not going anywhere. Don’t think like that.”

Later in the episode, while speaking with his sister, he questioned if “maybe [Catelynn] should not be with me.”

“Maybe I’m not the right guy for [her] is what I’m saying,” he said. “This is legit, maybe I’m not good enough for [her].”