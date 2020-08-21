Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra tied the knot in 2015 at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are celebrating five years of marriage!

To commemorate the milestone occasion, the Teen Mom OG stars enjoyed a romantic getaway together without their children.

"Happy anniversary babe!!! #5years #nokidsallowed😉 @tylerbaltierramtv," Catelynn, 28, captioned an Instagram video, which showed off the couple's room.

In the video, Tyler, 28, joyously leaps next to what appears to be an indoor private pool and hot tub, which was adjoined to the bedroom.

As seen in the footage, the bed was adorned with red rose petals and towels that were formed in the shape of two swans making a heart. The room also featured a large hot tub.

"Happy anniversary babe!" she wrote in overlying text on footage of the room posted on her Instagram Story. "Love you so much," read a gif.

Catelynn and Tyler tied the knot in 2015 at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan.

The pair — who have been together for 14 years — were first introduced to audiences in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant when Catelynn became pregnant with the couple’s first child, Carly, who is now 11. The two ultimately decided to place her for adoption but continued to document their post-baby life for MTV’s Teen Mom OG.

The pair welcomed their second child, daughter Novalee Reign, on New Year’s Day in 2015. In February 2019, Catelynn gave birth to their third child: daughter Vaeda Luma.

To celebrate their third anniversary in 2018, Catelynn said about her "soulmate" Tyler: "We have had some really rough times and some amazing times. I wouldn’t want to go through this life with anyone but you!!!! Happy 3 years and I can’t wait for many more! I love you ❤️ @tylerbaltierramtv."

This past January, the mother of three celebrated Tyler's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"To the most amazing husband and father! You make our life’s so joyful and fun with you in it! I love and adore you so much thank you for always being a top notch father, husband, and best friend! I hope this year brings soooo many great things your way!!!!! ❤️💋🎈😍," she wrote.

Speaking with PEOPLE in February, the lovebirds admitted that they aren't done having kids.

“My baby fever is insane!” Catelynn said.

“We’re not done yet,” said Tyler. “We just love being parents too much.”

With Vaeda and daughter Novalee Reign, Tyler is ready to add another male to the household.

“I want a boy. I want a boy so bad,” he said. “I told Cate, I don’t really want another kid, I just want a boy.”

“But with our luck it probably would be another girl,” Catelynn said.

And if it was up to Catelynn, she said she’d be pregnant tomorrow.