Castle Rock Canceled After 2 Seasons on Hulu

The cancellation comes more than a year after the series’ second season began

Castle Rock will not be returning to Hulu for a third season.

The anthology series, based on the stories of Stephen King, has officially been canceled, more than a year after its second season premiered, reports Deadline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This psychological horror series, starring Bill Skarsgård, André Holland and Lizzy Caplan, takes place in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, and incorporates characters from a variety of King’s famous stories.

The first season, which first premiered in July 2018, tells the story of Henry Deavor (Holland), a death-row attorney who returns home after an inmate (Skarsgård) requests him as his lawyer.

Image zoom Credit: Dana Starbard/Hulu

Image zoom Credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu

The second season explores a feud between warring clans that boils over when "budding psychopath" Annie Wilkes (Caplan) gets stuck in Castle Rock. The season debuted in October 2019 and wrapped up that December.

In an interview with Collider last year, creator Dustin Thomason was asked whether he and co-creator Sam Shaw had plans for the show’s third season. He told the outlet that the pair “really tried to map things out broadly, from the beginning.”

RELATED VIDEO: Castle Rock's Tim Robbins Teases Secrets for Every Character: 'See Ghosts Emerge from the Past'

"The plan was always to have an interconnected set of stories and, while every season would be its own launching point, there would be this fabric of Stephen's multiverse, if you will, that always bubbled beneath it, and a unity to the stories that existed,” he said in October 2019. “And so, I think fans of season 1 will find things in season 2, that maybe they're not expecting, along the way.”

Thomason added that he hoped season 3 would illustrate the plan the creators had from the start.