The Cast of Under Wraps: Where Are They Now?

It's been 25 years since the first Disney Channel Original Movie hit the airwaves!

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

and
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Published on October 25, 2022 04:41 PM
01 of 07

Under Wraps Premieres

UNDER WRAPS, (front, from left): Adam Wylie, Mario Yedidia, Clara Bryant, (back): Bill Fagerbakke, 1997. © Hallmark Entertainment / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Everett Collection

On Oct. 25, 1997, a movie about three friends who accidentally awaken a mummy premiered on the Disney Channel, marking the first of what's become a long legacy of beloved DCOMs: Disney Channel Original Movies.

"I was really, really, really excited and I knew that Disney Channel was very excited about it," star Adam Wylie told PEOPLE just before the Under Wraps anniversary. "I asked a lot of questions between takes ... like, 'Oh, where is this going to be? Is it going to theaters?' I had no idea at the time. And they said, 'Actually, I think there are rumors of it being what's called a Disney Channel Original Movie.' "

"I'm like, 'What's that?'" he continued. "And they're like, 'Something Disney's trying and if it works, great! And if it doesn't, they'll never do another one.'"

The rest, as they say, is history! Here, catch up with some of the stars of the trailblazing TV film.

02 of 07

Adam Wylie

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Adam Wylie attends the red carpet event for The Disney Channel original movie "Under Wraps 2" at Lincoln Theater on September 24, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Leon Bennett/Getty

Now 38, the actor — who played Gilbert — knew he'd click with his Under Wraps costars from the start.

"There was this chemistry I know I felt — even at that young age — with Clara and with Mario, that I didn't really feel [with others]," he shared. "It was exciting to go in with them... it just felt right."

Already known for Picket Fences when he joined the cast of Under Wraps, Wylie has continued to work steadily in TV, recently lending his voice to Captain Jake and the Never Land Pirates.

03 of 07

Clara Bryant

404710 02: Actress Clara Bryant attends the world premiere screening of Showtime's "Due East" May 1, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
Robert Mora/Getty

As Amy, Bryant made up another third of the best friend trio, and can't believe what a "legacy" the project has left.

"It gets me a little bit," she told PEOPLE. "I had no idea that it could end up that way."

Though Bryant, now 37, was a busy child actor when she joined the Under Wraps cast, she left acting in 2007 and now works as a lawyer.

The film's third child star, Mario Yedidia, who played Marshall, left acting at a young age and has led a private life since.

04 of 07

Bill Fagerbakke

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Bill Fagerbakke attends the Nickelodeon SpongeBob interview during New York Comic Con 2022 on October 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)
Craig Barritt/Getty for ReedPop

In his dual role as Harold the mummy and Marshall's stepfather Ted, Fagerbakke "always felt like I had the allowance to play," he told PEOPLE of filming. "What a gift. The physical stuff, just being able to play with how Harold moved and little things like hitting the buzzer on the counter and playing around in the room when mom comes up. To work in that sense of freedom and discovery is all you can ask for."

Already an accomplished actor when Under Wraps debuted, 65-year-old Fagerbakke has stayed busy ever since, most notably voicing Patrick Star in the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise and playing Dauber Dybinski on Coach.

05 of 07

Corinne Bohrer

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Actress Corinne Bohrer attends The Hollywood Show held at Westin LAX Hotel on February 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

A busy TV actress before she played Marshall's mom in Under Wraps, Bohrer became known for playing another mom — to Veronica Mars! — later in her career. Most recently, the 64-year-old appeared on a 2021 episode of Grey's Anatomy.

06 of 07

Ken Hudson Campbell

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Actor Ken Hudson Campbell attends the premiere of "Adolescence" at the 2019 Dances With Films Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 23, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Paul Archuleta/Getty

Campbell had a lengthy run on Herman's Head prior to playing mysterious shop owner Bruce in Under Wraps. Now 60, he's appeared in everything from Armageddon and Coyote Ugly to The Practice and the upcoming Adventures in Wonder Park.

07 of 07

Ed Lauter

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Ed Lauter attends a celebration for the 40th anniversary of Sir Charlie Chaplin's honorary Academy Award at Chateau Marmont on February 21, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)
JB Lacroix/WireImage

As bad guy Mr. Kubat, the established film and television actor brought years of experience in character work to his Under Wraps role. Prior to his death in 2013 at the age of 74, he remained busy in the business, with roles on ER and more recently, Shameless.

