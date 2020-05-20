Where Are They Now? The Cast of SMASH

McPhee burst onto the scene in 2006 when she came in second on American Idol, and dazzled in SMASH as the underdog from Iowa, Karen Cartwright. Her character was up against Ivy Lynn for the role of Marilyn Monroe in the fictional — though it really should become real, don't you think? — Bombshell the musical.

Since then, McPhee has appeared in TV series like Scorpion before making her actual Broadway debut in the musical Waitress.

She also married famed musician and composer David Foster in June 2019.