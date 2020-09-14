Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Retta and Jim O’Heir will come together to fundraise the Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Parks and Recreation Cast to Reunite for Virtual Town Hall in Support of Wisconsin Democrats

Leslie Knope and her crew are reuniting for a political cause.

On Sunday, Aubrey Plaza announced that she and several of her former Parks and Recreation costars will come together for a virtual town hall to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Excited to announce this—we're doing a #ParksAndRecReunion next week with [Adam Scott], [Nick Offerman], [Retta], [Jim O’Heir], Amy Poehler, and show creator Michael Schur (and surprise guests 😈)," Plaza shared. "Chip in ANY amount at the link in bio to get access to the full event."

Fans hoping to sit in on the "exclusive Q&A" must donate at least $1 to the Wisconsin Democratic Party to gain access to the virtual event.

"Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House," the event's website states.

According to the event page, the town hall is "only going to be livestream once" at 8 p.m. CT on Sept. 17, with the exclusive Q&A starting at 8:30 p.m.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The Parks and Recreation crew are the latest Hollywood stars joining forces to raise money for Wisconsin Democrats. Over the weekend, the cast of The Princess Bride reunited for a virtual script reading of the 1987 classic, Deadline reported.

Wisconsin is expected to be a key battleground states in the upcoming election. President Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by a close margin, but a recent poll shows him trailing behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by six points in the state.

Earlier this year, the Parks and Recreation also reunited for a 30-minute special to raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.