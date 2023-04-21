The Cast of 'One Tree Hill': Where Are They Now?

01 of 22 Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott Cinematic Collection/Alamy Stock Photo, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic When One Tree Hill premiered in 2003, Murray had already started cementing his status as a brooding heartthrob. After appearing on both Gilmore Girls and Dawson's Creek, he landed a role in Freaky Friday alongside Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, which premiered just weeks before his CW series hit television. As Lucas Scott, Murray led the One Tree Hill cast as the outcast turned basketball star for six seasons before departing the series ahead of its final three seasons (though he returned for one episode leading up to the finale.) During his tenure on the show he appeared in a few movies, including A Cinderella Story with Hilary Duff and House of Wax, and since then has continued to act on film and TV. He appeared in episodes of Chosen, Texas Rising, Agent Carter, Sun Records and Riverdale as well as films such as A Madea Christmas, Road to Christmas and two films alongside Bruce Willis: Survive the Night and Survive the Game. Most recently, he's appeared on the series, Sullivan's Crossing. The actor married Sarah Roemer in 2014 and they later welcomed two children, a son and a daughter, though the parents are famously private about their little ones.

02 of 22 Sophia Bush as Brooke Davis Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection, Monica Schipper/Getty One of her first on-screen credits ever, Bush's One Tree Hill role as Brooke Davis continues to be one of her best-known gigs. Audiences watched Davis fall in and out of love and turn from high school cheerleader to business woman, spanning the course of the show's nine seasons. While on the show, she landed roles in films like John Tucker Must Die, The Narrows and Table for Three and has continued to act since the show wrapped in 2012. Television roles seemed to keep coming Bush's way and she found her niche in the role of Erin Lindsay, whom she depicted across numerous shows including Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago Justice and most regularly Chicago P.D. More recently, she's starred on Love, Victor, as Dr. Sam Griffith on Good Sam and in the film Deborah. In addition to her work as an actress, Bush has leaned into activism work for causes like human rights and women's empowerment. In 2017, Bush was one of 18 female cast and crew members who worked on OTH — including Hilarie Burton — who accused creator, Mark Schwahn, of sexual harassment and physical and emotional manipulation. (Schwahn has never spoken about any of the allegations.) In 2021, she and costars Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz launched the podcast Drama Queens, where the three women recap all nine seasons and "reclaim" the show. They've brought the show on tour and have welcomed other former castmates along the way. In 2022, Bush married Grant Hughes.

03 of 22 James Lafferty as Nathan Scott The WB/Courtesy Everett Collection, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Lafferty had just a few screen credits to his name when he landed the role of Nathan Scott on One Tree Hill. When his time as bad boy basketball player turned loving husband and father came to a close, Lafferty continued to act, appearing in films like Lost on Purpose, Oculus and Small Town Crime. On the small screen, he has landed roles on shows like Crisis, Underground, The Haunting of Hillhouse and The Right Stuff. More recently, he appeared on an episode of All American as well as reunited with his OTH costar Stephen Colletti for Everyone Is Doing Great, which they wrote and directed together. In 2022, Lafferty married actress Alexandra Park.

04 of 22 Hilarie Burton as Peyton Sawyer The WB/Courtesy Everett Collection, AFF-USA/Shutterstock Burton rose to fame in 2000 after winning a competition on MTV's Total Request Live (TRL) and staying on as a full-time VJ (video jockey.) Like Murray, Burton also appeared on the iconic early aughts show, Dawson's Creek, before stepping into the role of Peyton Sawyer — a cheerleader with a hidden love of art and Brooke Davis' best friend. While appearing on the show she appeared in various projects on the side including The Secret Life of Bees, and walked away from OTH after season 6. Since then, her biggest television role was in White Collar, though she also appeared Hostages, Grey's Anatomy, Extant (with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan and former One Tree Hill castmate Tyler Hilton), Lethal Weapon and an episode of The Walking Dead — also with her husband! She's starred in her fair share of Christmas movies as well, including Last Chance for Christmas, The Christmas Contract and A Christmas Wish (in which she reunited with OTH costars Lee Norris, Barbara Alyn Woods and Hilton). In 2022, she and Bethany Joy Lenz guest-starred together on Bush's show Good Sam. Burton married Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 2019 after welcoming their son Augustus less than a year after meeting and daughter Georgia Virginia in 2018. The pair was introduced by mutual friends Jensen and Danneel Ackles (Burton's OTH costar) in 2009. In addition to both being working actors, the two purchased a local candy store, Samuel's Sweet Shop, in Rhinebeck, New York, with longtime friend Paul Rudd and his wife Julie in 2014.

05 of 22 Bethany Joy Lenz as Haley James Scott Fred Norris/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Lenz had already been working in the industry when she landed the role as Haley James on the CW series, appearing in the film Thinner and on shows like Guiding Light, Charmed and Felicity. She had also begun pursuing a career in music at this time. While filming the series, Lenz began working on a stage adaptation of The Notebook with the support of Nicholas Sparks himself, StarNews noted. She also continued making music both as a solo artist and together with her friend Amber Sweeney as a part of the duo Everly. After nine years playing girl next door Haley James (later Haley James Scott), in addition to continuing her acting career, she also continued pursuing music (a talent she shared with her character Haley). She's been on shows like Dexter, Colony, Grey's Anatomy, Pearson and an episode of Good Sam in which she reunited with her OTH gal-pals. Like some of her castmates, she's also found a niche in Christmas films, appearing in movies like The Christmas Secret, Snowed-Inn Christmas, Five Star Christmas and An Unexpected Christmas. More recently, she appeared in the film So Cold the River and the podcast series Dark Sanctum. In addition to her hosting duties on Drama Queens with Burton and Bush, she continues to perform music. Lenz shares daughter, Maria, with her ex-husband Michael Galeotti.

06 of 22 Barry Corbin as Coach Whitey Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection, Fred Hayes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty When Corbin stepped into the role of the beloved Coach Whitey of the Tree Hill Ravens basketball team, he had already been in the industry for decades. After appearing on TV and film throughout the 1970s and 1980s, in 1990 he landed his first big recurring role in Northern Exposure and in 1996 joined the series The Big Easy. While on One Tree Hill, the actor also pursued additional roles on the side and after his time on the show came to a close, he showed no signs of slowing down. In 2009 he was inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and in 2012 landed a recurring role on Anger Management and continued appearing on both film and TV. He also appeared on all four seasons of Netflix's The Ranch and in episodes of Better Call Saul, Yellowstone, 9-1-1: Lone Star and most recently Tulsa King.

07 of 22 Paul Johansson as Dan Scott The WB/Courtesy Everett Collection, MediaPunch/Shutterstock Johansson's first big role came as Greg Hughes on the soap opera Santa Barbara. From there, he continued to land roles on film and TV including the series Parker Lewis Can't Lose, Beverly Hills, 90210, Lonesome Dove: The Series and Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years. He also appeared in the 2002 film John Q. While Johansson picked up roles on the side during his tenure as both Nathan and Lucas Scott's biological father, Dan Scott, he has continued to act since the series' finale, appearing on shows like Mad Men and Van Helsing. More recently he has appeared in two of the Bruce Willis led Detective Knight films as Ricky Conlan. Johansson has one son named Quinn.

08 of 22 Antwon Tanner as Antwon "Skills" Tanner Fred Norris/The CW/Courtesy Everett Collection, AFF-USA/Shutterstock Tanner had been acting since the 1990s when he landed the role of high school basketball player turned coach Antwon "Skills" Tanner on One Tree Hill. After joining the cast of OTH in 2003, Tanner continued to book projects on the side, including a role in Coach Carter. Following the show's final episode, Tanner continued to act in films like The Dempsey Sisters, Who Can I Run To and Fade Away. In 2014 he began a series regular role on the show Black Jesus and in 2020 starred in A Christmas Wish with his former costars Burton, Lee Norris, Barbara Alyn Woods and Tyler Hilton. Most recently he starred in the 2023 film Packz.

09 of 22 Lee Norris as Marvin "Mouth" McFadden Fred Norris/The CW/Courtesy Everett Collection, Tiffany Rose/WireImage Before appearing in nearly every episode of One Tree Hill as Marvin "Mouth" McFadden, one of Lucas's best friends and basketball aficionado, Norris had already landed recurring parts on shows like The Torkelsons and Boy Meets World as a young actor. Since OTH, Norris appeared in the film Gone Girl and reprised his role as Stuart Minkus on the Boy Meets World reboot, Girl Meets World. He also had a brief stint on The Walking Dead before reuniting with his One Tree Hill costars Burton, Tanner, Barbara Alyn Woods and Tyler Hilton in A Christmas Wish. Most recently, he had a small role in the Apple TV+ film, Greyhound. Norris and his wife, Andrea, share a young son.

10 of 22 Moira Kelly as Karen Roe The WB/Fred Norris/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection, FOX via Getty Kelly's acting career began back in the 1990s, with roles primarily in film including Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, The Cutting Edge and voicing Nala in the Lion King animated franchise. Nearing the turn of the millennium, Kelly also appeared on the series To Have & To Hold and The West Wing — for which she took home the SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series in 2001. In 2003 she jumped into the role as Lucas Scott's mom, Karen Roe, on the CW series. After season 4, Kelly stopped appearing on the show regularly — only to pop up in a few episodes in later seasons. Kelly continued to act, appearing in films like A Smile as Big as The Moon, Taken Back: Finding Haley and reprising her role as Donna Hayward in Twin Peaks: The Missing Piece. Most recently she starred in My Southern Family Christmas and is set to appear in the upcoming series Citadel, per IMDb, starring Priyanka Chopra. Kelly has two children, Ella and Eamon, with her husband, Steve Hewitt.

11 of 22 Jackson Brundage as Jamie Scott CW/Courtesy Everett Collection, Jackson Brundage/Instagram; Though Brundage had appeared on screen a few times before One Tree Hill, his role as Nathan and Haley's adorable son Jamie was surely his breakout. As the show wrapped in 2012, he landed his next recurring role on the series See Dad Run. His most recent credit listed on IMDb is the voice work he did for the Nickelodeon show Harvey Beaks in 2015. In 2022, the young actor turned 21.

12 of 22 Craig Sheffer as Keith Scott The WB/Courtesy Everett Collection, Bobby Bank/Getty Before starring as Lucas Scott's guardian angel/uncle, Keith Scott, Sheffer was already a well-known actor for his work in film in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In 1987 he appeared in the film Some Kind of Wonderful followed by A River Runs Through It, Fire in the Sky and The Program. From 1986 to 1987, he also lent his voice to the Teen Wolf animated series. He continued appearing in films into the early 2000s though his role on One Tree Hill would be his first recurring television gig. Though Sheffer's tenure on the show was tragically cut short in season 3, he did pop up at various points during the rest of the series. After wrapping up his primary duties on the CW series, he continued to act, landing roles primarily in film with a few one-off television parts sprinkled in. In 2010 he appeared on one episode of Psych and one episode of Criminal Minds and later on an episode of The Mentalist. His film roles have included While She Was Out, The Mark, The Mark: Redemption and Palmer. More recently he played Richard Nixon in three episodes of American Horror Story: Double Feature and appeared in the 2023 film, Velocity Girl.

13 of 22 Barbara Alyn Woods as Deb Scott The WB/Fred Norris/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection, Santiago Felipe/Getty Before Woods stepped into the role of Nathan Scott's mother, Deb, she already had dozens of screen credits to her name. After kicking off her career on television in the late 1980s, her first recurring role came in 1993 on the series Eden. In 1996 she appeared in the film Striptease with Demi Moore and would later land a starring role on Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show. Since OTH, Woods has continued to act periodically and most recently appeared on the TV adaptation of Chucky, in which she plays the mother to her real-life daughter, Alyvia — whom she welcomed with her husband, producer John Lind, while filming OTH. Alyvia's older daughters, Natalie Alyn Lind and Emily Alyn Lind, followed in their mom's footsteps and are actresses as well.

14 of 22 Austin Nichols as Julian Baker Fred Norris/THE CW/Courtesy Everett Collection, Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Nichols had racked up plenty of screen time before landing the role of Julian Baker on One Tree Hill in 2008. One of his first roles was in Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Holiday in the Sun which was followed by appearances on series like Six Feet Under, Pasadena, John From Cincinatti and even a few episodes of Friday Night Lights. He also appeared in films including The Day After Tomorrow, Wimbledon and Glory Road. Following OTH, where he also tried his hand at directing, he continued to act, taking roles in series like The Mob Doctor, The Walking Dead, Bates Motel, Ray Donovon and Walker (where he also directed two episodes). Most recently, he appeared on the series Minx and in the film Match.

15 of 22 Robert Buckley as Clay Adams Fred Norris/The CW/Courtesy Everett Collection, Paul Archuleta/Getty Before stepping into the role of Clay Evans on One Tree Hill, Buckley had his fair share of recurring roles on various television shows. He starred on Fashion House in 2006, which was followed by a role on American Heiress before Lipstick Jungle. After OTH came to a close, Buckley continued to land TV roles including 666 Park Avenue, Hart of Dixie, Play It Again, Dick and iZombie. Most recently he's appeared on the series Chesapeake Shores. In 2018, he revealed that he and Jenny Wade had tied the knot. The two welcomed a son in 2021.

16 of 22 Shantel VanSanten as Quinn James Collection Christophel/Alamy Stock Photo, Irvin Rivera/Getty VanSanten had just a few screen credits to her name before landing the role of Quinn James on One Tree Hill. The actress joined the cast in season 7 as one of Haley's sisters and eventually tied the knot with Clay. After the show wrapped, the roles kept coming and she appeared in series like Beauty and the Beast, Gang Related, The Messengers and The Flash. In 2016, she landed a major role on Shooter, which she starred on for three seasons before appearing on The Boys and three seasons of For All Mankind. In 2017, she starred in the Hallmark movie, Love Blossoms, where she met her future husband Victor Webster. More recently, she's appeared on FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted as Special Agent Nina Chase. VanSanten and Webster first got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot in 2021. In April 2023, however, Webster filed for divorce.

17 of 22 Jana Kramer as Alex Dupré Fred Norris/CW/Courtesy Everett Collection, Sam Morris/Getty Before landing her breakout role as Alex Dupré on One Tree Hill from 2009 to 2012, Kramer appeared in smaller roles on series like All My Children, Friday Night Lights and Grey's Anatomy. She also appeared in Adam Sandler's film Click and Prom Night. After the show ended, she launched her singing career and in 2013 was recognized by the Academy of Country Music as its New Female Vocalist of the Year. She has continued to act as well, appearing in Heart of the Country, Country Crush, A Welcome Home Christmas and most recently, Steppin' Into the Holiday with Mario Lopez. She is mom to son Jace and daughter Jolie, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

18 of 22 Stephen Colletti as Chase Adams Michael Tackett/The CW/Courtesy Everett Collection, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Prior to scoring the role of Chase Adams on One Tree Hill in 2007, Colletti appeared on the MTV reality show Laguna Beach alongside then-girlfriend, Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad. Taylor Swift fans might also recognize him from her music video for White Horse in 2009. Since One Tree Hill, Colletti has starred in films like All About Christmas Eve, Celluloid Dreams and Summer Forever. He also appeared on the series Hit the Floor, and most recently reunited with OTH costar, Lafferty, for the series Everyone Is Doing Great. ​​In July 2022, Colletti and Cavallari launched the Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen podcast which features behind-the-scenes insights from the former couple about the MTV series, which they are rewatching for the first time in 18 years.

19 of 22 Tyler Hilton as Chris Keller Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection, Linsday Siu/CBS via Getty The singer-songwriter started his professional music career back in 2000 with the release of his self-titled album. In 2004 he began his tenure on One Tree Hill, where he would appear off on until 2012 as the arrogant musician Chris Keller. In 2005, he stepped into the role of Elvis Presely in the film Walk the Line and as Murphy Bivens in 2007's Charlie Bartlett (where he met his future wife!). Hilton also starred in a Taylor Swift music video, playing "Drew" in her 2007 music video for "Teardrops on My Guitar." Since One Tree Hill, he has continued to release music and has appeared on the series Extant and more recently, starred in three Christmas movies: The Christmas Contract, A Christmas Wish (with some with his former OTH costars) and When Christmas Was Young. Hilton married Megan Park in 2015 after first meeting on the set of Charlie Bartlett in 2006. In February 2020, they announced the arrival of their daughter, Winnie.

20 of 22 Bryan Greenberg as Jake Jagleski BEI/Shutterstock, Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty The NYU Tisch graduate had landed a few one-off roles on shows like Law & Order, The Sopranos and Boston Public before securing his first recurring role on One Tree Hill, where he starred as lovable basketball player Jake Jagielski from 2003 to 2006. Since then, he's appeared in films like Prime, Bride Wars and Friends with Benefits and since One Tree Hill landed roles on the series October Road, How to Make it in America and The Mindy Project. Most recently he appeared in Netflix's You People. Greenberg married Jamie Chung in 2015, and in 2021 the couple welcomed twin boys.

21 of 22 Danneel Ackles as Rachel Gatina RGR Collection/Alamy Stock Photo, Kevin Mazur/Getty Ackles got her big break when she landed a recurring role on One Life to Live, playing Shannon McBain from 1999 to 2004, but really came into the spotlight when she starred as the villainous Rachel Gatina on OTH for several seasons. Since then, she's appeared in Supernatural, How I Met Your Mother and Friends with Benefits, as well as in movies like Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay. The actress married Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles in 2010. The couple share three children together, welcoming their first in 2013 and later expanding to a family of five with the birth of their twins in 2016. Jensen and Danneel launched a production company in 2020.