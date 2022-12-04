Cast of 'Ned's Declassified: School Survival Guide' Reunite in TikTok 15 Years After Show's Finale

Ned Bigby might have some new tips up his sleeve!

The main cast of Ned's Declassified: School Survival Guide reunited this week for a brand-new TikTok, over 15 years after the series wrapped on Nickelodeon.

In the video, Lindsey Shaw, who played Jennifer Ann "Moze" Mosely during the show's three-season run between 2004 and 2007, is joined by Devon Werkheiser (Ned Bigby) and Daniel Curtis Lee (Simon Nelson-Cook a.k.a. "Cookie").

"Do you want me back," Shaw, 33, mouths, as a TikTok sound plays, "Say it."

"I want you back," Werkheiser, 31, replies, before Lee, also 31, adds, "Please."

Shaw then wraps the clip by mouthing the words "say it again," before she pans to a massive display of the Ned's logo, hinting that a new podcast from the trio is on the way over a decade after fans got their last survival tips.

Lee also shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the recording session, too, soundtracked by Fetty Wap's "Yamz."

In the clip, Werkheiser holds a composition notebook, similar to the one his character carried around throughout the series. Werkheiser also shared a skit featuring Shaw slapping him across the face.

The show's pilot aired back in September 2003, before Nickelodeon ordered it to a series a few months later. The first two seasons of the program came to Netflix in June 2022.

After the show, Werkheiser turned to a career in music and film (he's set to star in Rust), while Shaw starred in ABC Family's 10 Things I Hate About You and, later, Pretty Little Liars. Lee eventually landed another starring role in Disney XD's Zeke and Luther.

The cast previously reunited in 2020, when Shaw shared a heartfelt caption to go along with a picture of her and her longtime friends.

"About last night...✨❤️✨ My heart is so full after seeing my Ned's family," Shaw shared at the time. "Really excited at the possibility of creating with you all again."

"Also, remember when I used to be like a foot taller than you both," she added. "I feel like somehow the light in all of our eyes is still the same...and that's really comforting and special to me. Love you all!"