The Cast of 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers': Where Are They Now?

When Mighty Morphin Power Rangers premiered in 1993, it gave rise to a franchise that has lasted for more than three decades — and it's still going strong.

The original series followed a group of teenage martial arts experts selected to defend the Earth from the evil sorceress Rita Repulsa after she was accidentally released from confinement. Together, the talented teens could transform into a superhuman fighting force called the Power Rangers to take on Rita and her monsters — all while dealing with typical teen problems.

The young actors cast in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — Austin St. John, Thuy Trang, Walter Emanuel Jones, Amy Jo Johnson, David Yost and Jason David Frank — had no idea what was to come after putting on their superhero suits. The series, which was inspired by Japan's Super Sentai franchise, became an immediate hit in the U.S. As the show's first season aired, Power Rangers quickly expanded into a line of massively popular toys and merchandise. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers became such a phenomenon that thousands of fans showed up to greet the cast at airports — they even once caused a traffic jam on a Los Angeles freeway as people tried to attend an appearance at Universal Studios.

Although the show was beloved by viewers, it was not without its behind-the-scenes ups and downs. By season 2, there was a major turnover in the cast; several actors left the show amid claims that creator Haim Saban was unfairly compensating them for their intense filming schedule and sometimes dangerous stunt work. With some of the original Rangers gone, producers recruited new actors through a worldwide casting call; by season 3, Johnny Yong Bosch, Karan Ashley, Steve Cardenas and Catherine Sutherland had joined the cast.

The series continued until 1995, when Mighty Morphin Power Rangers wrapped filming its third season. The conclusion of the series was far from the end of Power Rangers though, as the story line continued in iterations like Power Rangers Zeo, Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers in Space and, most recently, Power Rangers Dino Thunder.

Now, with the show's 30th anniversary right around the corner, the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast are reuniting for a scripted Netflix special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. Stars like Jones, Yost, Cardenas, Ashley, Bosch and Sutherland will appear on the show as the Power Rangers are called on "to be the heroes the world needs" in the midst of a global crisis — because "once a Ranger, always a Ranger."

So what has the cast been up to since the series finale? Here's where the original stars of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are today.

David Yost

As the original Blue Ranger, David Yost appeared on both Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Power Rangers Zeo. After leaving the show in 1996, he took a step back from acting and focused on working behind the scenes.

Yost told Big Gold Belt Media in 2021 that his experience with the production elements of Power Rangers inspired him to go into producing. He has since produced and served as a location manager for shows like Temptation Island and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. At one point, he worked in licensing at the anime production company Geneon Entertainment, where he sold shows to other major networks.

In a 2010 interview at Anime Festival Orlando, Yost publicly came out as gay. Looking back, he told NBC News that he had felt that he needed to hide his sexuality in order to be a working actor. He shared that he had even felt suicidal while working on Power Rangers, where there was much speculation about his sexuality. He said that he was even, at times, called gay slurs on set, and the harassment contributed to his decision to leave the show.

Throughout it all, Yost never truly left the Power Rangers family. He has often appeared at conventions to meet fans of the show and even started a clothing line based on his character. In 2021, he returned to the screen, playing Warlord Vex in the fan series Power Rangers: Rise of the Ninja and made a cameo in Power Rangers Dino Fury as his original character, Billy Cranston. He is also set to reprise his role in the upcoming Power Rangers Once & Forever.

Amy Jo Johnson

As the original Pink Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson played Kimberly Hart throughout almost three seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. She also appeared in the series' eponymous film in 1995 and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie before leaving the franchise for other on-screen pursuits.

In 1998, Johnson joined the cast of Felicity, on which she played Julie Emrick for four seasons. She also appeared on shows like Saved by the Bell: The New Class, ER and Spin City. In 2008, she was cast in Flashpoint as Constable Jules Callaghan. Johnson has also worked behind the camera as both a director and producer on short films like Bent and Lines.

After Power Rangers, Johnson also pursued a music career. Her Felicity character had a passion for music, and she performed several original songs on the show, according to Entertainment Weekly. She has released three of her own albums: The Trans-American Treatment, Imperfect and Never Broken.

In 2008, Johnson and her then-fiancé, businessman Olivier Giner, welcomed their daughter Francesca Christine. The couple tied the knot the following year and settled down in Toronto, though they ultimately divorced in 2017. According to her Instagram, she appears to be in a new relationship and often shares family photos.

Through the years, Johnson has remained close to her Power Ranger costars and regularly appears at conventions — so fans were surprised when Johnson's name was missing from the 30th anniversary Netflix special announcement. Soon after, she shared why she wouldn't be reuniting with her castmates.

"For the record I never said no… I just didn't say yes to what was offered," Johnson tweeted. "But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass! #PowerRangers30."

Austin St. John

Austin St. John made his mark playing the Red Ranger Jason Lee Scott for two seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. In 2014, St. John told The BOP that he left the series in 1994 because he was unfairly compensated and the studio rejected his request to negotiate for higher pay.

Although he walked away from the series, St. John later returned to the franchise and appeared in other shows and movies like Power Rangers Zeo and Power Rangers Wild Force.

In his early 20s, St. John took a step back from his Power Rangers roles in favor of teaching martial arts around the world. According to the Asbury Park Press, he also went on to get a degree in sports science from Concordia University. After graduation, St. John began working in emergency medicine. He spent over a decade working as a paramedic before serving as a medic in the Middle East.

St. John returned to the U.S. after a friend told him about the opportunity to appear at fan conventions. He was put in touch with a convention agent and quickly began appearing at Power Rangers-related events. In 2019, he reprised his role as the Red Ranger when he lent his voice to the video game Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid. He was also featured in an episode of Power Rangers Beast Morphers in 2020.

The Power Rangers alum, who is now a dad of three, has his own merch store. In 2022, he published a post-apocalyptic comic book series called Redempt1on, inspired by his time in the Middle East.

In May 2022, St. John was arrested over allegations of COVID-related wire fraud. A federal indictment stated that he was one of 18 people who attempted to defraud the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. It's alleged that in total, the 18 defendants received more than $3.5 million across 16 separate small business loans. St. John is awaiting trial and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Walter Emanuel Jones

Walter Emanuel Jones joined the Power Rangers franchise as the original Black Ranger, Zack Taylor. He appeared in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for two seasons until he walked away from the series following a pay dispute. He went on to voice characters in Power Rangers Lost Galaxy and Power Rangers Wild Force.

Outside of the franchise, Jones has appeared in numerous other film and TV roles. In 1996, he joined the cast of teen drama Malibu Shores, and he went on to star in the Nickelodeon series Space Cases. Jones also notably appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movie Brink! and lent his voice to Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2. He's had guest spots on shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Moesha and NYPD Blue.

Like many of his former costars, Jones often appears at fan conventions and will be reprising his role as Zack in Power Rangers Once & Forever.

Thuy Trang

Thuy Trang was the first actress to portray the Yellow Ranger Trini Kwan on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. She appeared on the series for the entire first season, but left the show with her costars St. John and Jones in the middle of season 2 due to a contract dispute. After departing the series, Trang, St. John and Jones continued to work together in martial arts videos.

Trang also had a small role in the film Spy Hard and played a villain in The Crow: City of Angels.

On Sept. 3, 2001, Trang was in a car driving from San Jose, California, to L.A. with two friends, including model Angela Rockwood, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a mountainside. Trang suffered internal injuries, and died in a helicopter while en route to the hospital. She was 27 years old. A month after her death, an episode of Power Rangers Time Force was dedicated in memory of Trang.

Jason David Frank

Jason David Frank became known for his role as the Green and White Rangers in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, sticking with the show for all three seasons. Frank was originally set to appear in just a few episodes as the Green Ranger, but was ultimately brought back to portray the White Ranger.

Frank went on reprise his role in other Power Rangers projects, including Power Rangers Zeo, Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie and Power Rangers Dino Thunder. In 1996, Frank began taking on roles outside of the Power Rangers franchise, appearing on shows like Family Matters, Sweet Valley High and Undressed.

He also pursued endeavors with his martial arts skills and eventually developed his own style of American Karate called Toso Kune Do. According to Frank's martial arts school Rising Sun Karate, the style incorporates aspects of varying martial arts disciplines. In 2003, he was even inducted into the World Karate Union Hall of Fame; in 2010, he made his debut as an MMA fighter and competed in several matches that year.

Frank married his first wife, Shawna, in 1994. The pair welcomed three children before they split in 2001. The Power Rangers alum married his second wife, Tammie, in 2003. They welcomed a daughter in 2004 while also raising Tammie's daughter, Shayla, from a prior relationship. Shayla died suddenly in 2021, which "wrecked our family emotionally," as Tammie later explained to PEOPLE.

"Between losing her and helping raise her baby son, Jason and I started having marital issues." The pair temporarily separated, but by late 2022, they were in the middle of reconciling. On Nov. 19, 2022, Frank died by suicide at age 49.

"All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories and move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time," Tammie shared with PEOPLE after Frank's death. "To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all."

Several of Frank's Power Rangers costars shared tributes to the late actor in the days following his death. Jones told PEOPLE in a statement that Frank "was an inspiration to so many people" and "his presence will be dearly missed." In an Instagram Live, Johnson called her former costar "such a force and such a bright, bright, crazy, wild, funny light."

Steve Cardenas

Steve Cardenas took on the role of the second Red Ranger, Rocky DeSantos, in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers following St. John's departure from the series. Despite having no prior acting experience, Cardenas learned on the job and went on to appear in Power Rangers Zeo and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, among others.

He continued with the franchise up until Power Rangers Turbo. "Some people were getting paid more than others," he told Den of Geek in 2013, adding that, given the success of the show, the production had the means to pay a fair wage. "I'd put a lot of time and energy into the show, and they weren't willing [to] compensate me. They really didn't see my value at all or appreciate what I brought to the show. It really just came down to being treated fairly."

Following his departure in 1997, Cardenas stepped back from acting and dedicated his time to martial arts. While he had previously specialized in tae kwon do, he discovered a passion for Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He spent years working toward his black belt and, in 2011, opened his own studio called Force/Balance in L.A. The studio has since closed, but Cardenas has achieved his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and is a 5th degree black belt in tae kwon do.

According to the podcast Talk Nerdy With Us, Cardenas began appearing at fan conventions in 2007. In 2018, he made an official return to the Power Rangers franchise, reprising his role in an episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel. He's also set to appear in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

Karan Ashley

Karan Ashley joined the cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as the second Yellow Ranger, Aisha Campbell, following the departure of Trang's Trini Kwan. After the show wrapped season 3, Ashley left the franchise to pursue other acting opportunities. She had guest roles on shows like Kenan & Kel, The Steve Harvey Show and One on One.

Ashley also took an interest in working behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. In 2005, she both wrote and produced the indie horror flick Devon's Ghost: Legend of the Bloody Boy with fellow Power Rangers alum Johnny Yong Bosch. She told TV Store Online that she had created a sitcom called Grow Up Already, which she has been working to sell. In 2011, Ashley joined Uncensored Radio as a co-host. She and the other hosts eventually also created a reality show, Uncensored Reality, giving a behind-the-scenes look at their radio show. She has since launched her own podcast called The BOP Podcast.

Like her Power Rangers castmates, Ashley has also been involved in numerous fan conventions through the years. According to Talk Nerdy With Us, she also launched her own convention called Rangerstop & Pop in Atlanta in 2019.

Johnny Yong Bosch

Johnny Yong Bosch portrayed the second Black Ranger, Adam Park, on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers following Jones' departure from the show. Bosch went on to appear in Power Rangers Zeo, Power Rangers Turbo, episodes of Power Rangers In Space and Power Rangers Operation Overdrive, among others.

After leaving the Power Rangers franchise, he focused on his career in voice acting, beginning with the 2001 English dub of the cult classic Akira. Bosch's voice has since been featured in numerous anime series, providing the English dub for shows like Bleach, One Piece and Trigun. He's also done voice work for video games, including the "Devil May Cry" games, for which he also provided the motion capture, as he previously explained in an interview with HalfKorean.com.

Bosch has also pursued music: He started a band called Eyeshine, which he once described as having a mix between "grunge, alt rock, punk and pop." After releasing their first album, Red Stripes White Lights, in 2008, they went on to release over 13 more. The group ultimately called it quits in 2017; the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that they played their final show at a fan convention that year. The following year, Bosch formed a new band called Where Giants Fall, releasing their debut album in 2021.

Bosch has been married to his wife Amy since 2003 and they share two children: a son named Jetson and a daughter named Novi.

Catherine Sutherland

After Johnson left the Power Rangers franchise, Catherine Sutherland took over as the second Pink Ranger, Kat Hillard, on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The Australian actress went on to appear in Power Rangers Zeo, Power Rangers Turbo and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie. She left the Turbo series midway through and went on to pursue other acting opportunities.

Through the late '90s and early 2000s, Sutherland appeared in several movies, including The Cell and On The Beach. She can also be seen on the Australian soap opera Neighbours and on the reality show Dream Factory.

Sutherland wrote on her website that she took a step back from acting at 25 years old — but she has always remained an active part of the Power Rangers community. In addition to attending fan conventions, she also launched a YouTube channel dedicated to the franchise with Power Rangers Zeo actress Nakia Burrise. The pair host "Power Rangers Playback," where they "relive the nostalgia" of the series. In their weekly uploads, the duo react to old episodes, attempt challenges and interview special guests.

Sutherland, who is married with two kids, is also a published author. In 2019, she published a children's book titled The Boy with the Heart on His Sleeve, inspired by her son Callum.