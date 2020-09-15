Cassie Randolph Wants Colton Underwood ‘to Get Whatever Help He Needs’: Source

Cassie Randolph filed for a restraining order against her ex Colton Underwood due to alleged harassment and stalking

Cassie Randolph wants Colton Underwood to seek "help," a source tells PEOPLE after news broke that the former Bachelor contestant filed for a restraining order against her ex due to alleged harassment and stalking.

As PEOPLE confirmed on Friday, Randolph, 25, made numerous claims in the filing, including that Underwood planted a tracking device in her car and sent her concerning text messages. The source says Randolph felt fearful of Underwood's alleged behavior, prompting her to take legal action.

"After the breakup, Cassie wanted to be friends, and she thought they were on good terms," the source shares. "Then the text messages and the frightening behavior started. Cassie was just terrified about how he was acting."

Randolph addressed why she was afraid in her request for a restraining order, saying Underwood "has admitted to a few mutual friends and coworkers that he placed the tracker on [her] car and used the alias phone numbers to send the anonymous text messages to [Randolph], himself, and others.”

The source says she confronted him about his alleged behavior and then he went out of town.

"When she found out he was coming back in town, she was scared and felt she needed to pursue legal help," the source tells people, adding that Randolph harbors no "ill will" but "wants [Underwood] to get whatever help he needs."

Image zoom Cassie Randolph, Colton Underwood Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank; JC Olivera/WireImage

Randolph has been granted a temporary restraining order, and the official court date is Oct. 6.

According to the restraining order request obtained by PEOPLE, Randolph claims Underwood put the device on her vehicle in an attempt to keep tabs on her whereabouts.

Randolph also alleges in the filing that Underwood takes "obsessive" walks to her apartment in Los Angeles and shows up unannounced.

She further claims her ex has turned up at her parents' house in Huntington Beach uninvited. On one occasion, Underwood allegedly loitered in the alley outside her bedroom window of her parents' home at 2 a.m., she claims in the filing.

Randolph alleges Underwood sent her and himself a text, pretending to be an anonymous stalker. She says in the filing that Underwood has also allegedly accused her of hanging out with her ex.

Reps for Randolph and Underwood's have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The former couple split in May, two months after Randolph helped nurse Underwood back to health following his battle with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The pair met on Underwood's season of The Bachelor, which aired last year.

An insider told PEOPLE at the time of the breakup that the two "just weren't on the same page."

Image zoom Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood Morgan Lieberman/Getty

Things took a turn in July after Randolph made an appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! During the episode, she was reluctant to address their split and later called out the show for how the interview was "edited" to focus on her quotes about Underwood.

Underwood then noted on his Instagram Story that while the two had agreed to keep their split private, "obviously a lot changed this week." Randolph fired back at her ex with a lengthy note on her own Instagram Story, insisting she had "honored" their agreement and accused him of "subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments."

She also claimed Underwood was trying to "monetize" their breakup with a new chapter in his book over which he refused to give her "any sort of approval." A rep for Underwood denied Randolph's claims.

Last month, Underwood opened up about the debacle on the Reality Steve podcast, asserting that his anger was actually directed at the franchise for taking "advantage" of Randolph. (Reps for ABC and Harrison did not comment.)