The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Says Colton Underwood Is 'So Wiped Out' as He Battles Coronavirus

Cassie Randolph says Colton Underwood has been trying to catch up on rest since he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The former Bachelor star updated fans on her boyfriend’s condition on Sunday, two days after Underwood, 28, revealed his diagnosis. On her Instagram Story, Randolph wrote that her “poor @coltonunderwood is so wiped out from this” and said he was “feeling a little bit worse today.”

“He’s been sleeping all day long,” she said. “He says it’s been really a little bit difficult for him to breathe deeply and I think he’s just really tired and gets really winded easily. So he’s been laying in bed and sleeping most of the day.”

Randolph, 24, said she’s been using an oximeter to closely monitor Underwood’s blood oxygen levels.

“We’ve been checking on him throughout the day and during the night just to make sure that he’s getting enough oxygen,” she said, adding that his levels have been “good.”

Underwood will also be getting an inhaler “for his breathing,” according to Randolph. As for her and the rest of her family, who are sharing a house with him?

“Everyone else in my family is feeling okay,” she said. “We’re hanging in there.”

Later on Sunday, Randolph shared a picture of Underwood in bed, writing, “Positive update! He asked for a snack! His appetite is up a little bit more.”

Underwood announced that he had tested positive for the virus on Instagram last Friday, urging young adults to take the illness seriously and stay home to help contain the spread.

“I want to let you guys know: I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out regularly, I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago, got my test results back today, and they are positive,” he said in a video. “It’s been kicking my ass, just to put it pretty bluntly. The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted.”

Since his diagnosis, Underwood has been quarantined in the third story of Randolph’s family home in Huntington Beach, California. Randolph said she’s been “taking care of him by bringing him anything he needs,” such as food, medicine, water, blankets and games, and that she “disinfects” herself after every trip upstairs.

“We’re here with my family. We’ve been doing the social distancing and been quarantining ourselves for the past week now. Now we all can’t leave the house,” she said on Instagram over the weekend. “We’re going to keep you updated on symptoms and how this thing is going. We’re all making sure to take very good care of ourselves and staying healthy.”

“We’re trying to one, stay positive, two, take a lot of vitamins, and get a lot of sleep,” she added.

Joining Chris Harrison’s Instagram Live on Saturday, Underwood said he was “lucky enough to have [his symptoms] under control for the most part,” admitting that the most “crippling” and “challenging” symptom has been “shortness of breath.”

“Other than that, for me, the fever was gone within two days, but I’ve been taking Tylenol and staying on that,” he said, adding he has no idea how he contracted the virus.

“Who knows how I got it, where I got it, when I got it,” he said. “No one knows.”

As of Monday morning, there are now at least 33,018 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and 428 people in the country have died from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.