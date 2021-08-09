Brighton Reinhardt released the music video for his song "Dreaming," featuring Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph, on Monday

Cassie Randolph Stars in Boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt's New Music Video as His Love Interest

Cassie Randolph is her boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt's muse!

The former Bachelor star, 26, appears in Reinhardt's new "Dreaming" music video as his love interest. In the upbeat track's music video, released Monday, the couple shows affection for one another and dances around while enjoying a romantic picnic.

At one point, the twosome appears to share a kiss.

Reinhardt, 25, said in a press release that he "gave the vision" for the project to his brothers, August and Cole, according to Page Six.

"They took it from there along with my girlfriend, who stars in the video," he continued. "We really hope you enjoy what we created!"

PEOPLE confirmed in May that Randolph and Reinhardt had been dating for a few months. "She's really happy," the insider added. "And she's definitely moved on with her life."

Reinhardt made their relationship Instagram official in July. Sharing cuddly photos of the pair at the beach, he wrote: "Insert cheesy caption here."

Last week, Randolph posted multiple photos and videos of the duo kayaking in her hometown of Huntington Beach, California. She captioned her post, "Love exploring new places that I didn't even know were right in my backyard 🛶."

Randolph was previously in a relationship with Colton Underwood, whom she met on his Bachelor season in 2019. The pair announced their split in May 2020.

That September, Randolph filed for a restraining order against Underwood, 29, after he allegedly stalked and harassed her. She dropped the restraining order nearly two months later.

"I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up," he said on Good Morning America in April. "I made a lot of bad choices."

Underwood said that his love for Randolph "made it harder and more confusing" for him following their split.