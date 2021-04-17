Cassie Randolph Speaks Out After Ex Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay, Thanks Fans for ‘Kind Comments’

On Wednesday, during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, the former Bachelor star, 29, said he "came to terms" with his sexuality earlier this year after a long period of self-reflection.

While vacationing in Mexico with friends and family on Friday, Randolph, 25, shared a short post on her Instagram Story thanking "everyone for all the kind comments and messages."

"It means so much," she added.

Randolph went on to share that she will be posting a new video on her YouTube channel next week, although she did not specify whether she would be addressing Underwood's interview.

"And yes, some of you are asking about my Youtube for this week. I decided to take the week off, but will have one again next week!!" she wrote.

Underwood led season 23 of the ABC dating show in 2019, when he ultimately gave his final rose to Randolph — who was a contestant on the series — though they didn't get engaged.

They continued dating after the cameras stopped rolling before later announcing their split in May 2020, two months after she helped nurse him back to health after he contracted COVID-19.

Months after the breakup announcement, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood in September, alleging that he placed a tracking device on her vehicle and that he had showed up to both her L.A. apartment and her parents' house in Huntington Beach unannounced.

She claimed that on one occasion, Underwood loitered in the alley outside her bedroom window of her parents' home at 2 a.m., and said that he started sending her alarming text messages.

In early November, Randolph dropped the restraining order against Underwood. In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Underwood said the two "were able to reach a private agreement."

On GMA, Underwood told Roberts, 60, that he was in love with Randolph during their relationship. "And that only made it harder and more confusing for me," he said. "I loved everything about her."

"It's hard for me to articulate what my emotions were going through that relationship with her, because I obviously had an internal fight going on," Underwood continued. "I would just say that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I'm sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused, I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish that I would've been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."

During a Wednesday appearance on Extra, fellow Bachelor franchise alum Clay Harbor, shared that Underwood that he had opened up to him about his sexuality prior to the GMA sit-down. Harbor also said he asked Underwood about Randolph during their conversation.