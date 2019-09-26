Cassie Randolph Slams Split Rumors, ‘Scrutiny’ of Relationship with Bachelor Colton Underwood

Cassie Randolph is getting real about her relationship with The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the reality star shared a sweet selfie of the couple alongside a lengthy message about the “scrutiny” she and Underwood have faced since their time on the ABC dating show.

“I remember posting this photo right after the finale & how excited we were to no longer be in hiding ❤️,” she captioned the snap. “I have also posted something I wrote addressing some rumors and an article that came out this week. A lot of you have been messaging me about it. Warning, it’s pretty long (actually I probably could have written even more, since it’s hard to put the perfect words to your feelings).”

In the message, Randolph, 24, explained that she and Underwood are “very happy” and “in a good place,” despite “current rumors circulating” about their relationship.

“Is our relationship perfect?” Randolph’s post continued. “No, it is very normal with its ups and downs and compromises. Despite the microscope on our relationship, we are trying to stay focused on what is important and grow in the direction of getting stronger and closer every day. We know that in order for us to work, we need to focus on each other and not the craziness that sometimes surrounds us, and stay grounded. We are good!”

Image zoom Cassie Randolph Instagram

“While so much good has come out of being on the show, it has, at times, been a difficult growing experience too,” she added.

The Bachelor alum then wrote about the “overwhelming” work it takes to balance her public relationship alongside her personal life, including graduate school and internships.

“At times the stress has made me question what the heck I am doing and those close to me have also questioned me as they see me burning the candle at both ends and at times more stressed than I should be,” Randolph wrote. “Some of the changes haven’t just affected my life, but those close to me too.”

RELATED: Cassie Randolph Defends Colton Underwood’s Kissing Skills After Bachelor in Paradise Diss

“Colton and I are happy in our relationship and taking things at our own pace,” she added. “At the end of the day, this is about the two of us and our real lives.”

Randolph also opened up about the pressure to get engaged and married after leaving the show, writing, “Strangers (most well-meaning, thank you!) are so wrapped up in our relationship’s success or failure that this can create an unhealthy pressure and at time it’s caused me to question the reliability of my own feelings.”

Image zoom Cassie Randolph Instagram

Image zoom Cassie Randolph Instagram

In the end, Randolph said she’s staying focused on her “love” for Underwood.

“Not only have we developed a deepening love for one another, but an amazing friendship bond has grown from this too,” she wrote.

Randolph concluded, “We’ve found that when we put too much focus on the future, we miss out on the present and enjoying the moment. We both are learning so much in this and more than anything, we are both right where we want to be…happy…thankful…learning…growing!”

Underwood, 27, left a supportive comment on his girlfriend’s post. “Relationships can be hard at times, but loving you is easy❤️,” he wrote.

Image zoom Cassie Randolph Instagram

Image zoom Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood Morgan Lieberman/Getty

The couple fell for each other during the most recent season of The Bachelor earlier this year, where they bucked franchise tradition by deciding to give their relationship a chance without getting engaged on the show. After the finale, Randolph moved to Los Angeles from her hometown of Huntington Beach to be closer to the former NFL player (who relocated from Denver earlier this year).

RELATED: Bachelor Colton Underwood ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ with Cassie Randolph, Will Propose ‘One Day’

Last month, the former Bachelor told PEOPLE that he and Randolph have felt “a lot of pressure” from the public to rush into things after the show.

“It affected both us and our families,” Underwood said. “We sort of got ahead of it, and got on the same page by being like, ‘This is where we’re at. This is where we’re going to say we’re at,’ and not really just going along with what the franchise and what the expectations from the media and from the fans are.”

“I couldn’t be happier with where [Randolph and I] are at right now,” Underwood added. “We’re still dating and getting to know each other, and falling more and more in love every day. It’s been good. The further away we get from the end of the show, the more realistic our lives sort of go back to being. We really get to spend more quality time with each other.”