Cassie Randolph Says She Experienced 'Déjà Vu' Watching Clayton Echard's Bachelor Finale

"I definitely was having deja vu watching this for sure," Cassie Randolph said

Clayton Echard's Bachelor finale felt all too familiar to Cassie Randolph.

During the first part of Clayton's finale airing Monday, the leading man told finalists Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey that Susie Evans left the competition after he informed her he had been intimate with both of them. Susie, 28, had said she likely couldn't "get past" his decision, which led Clayton, also 28, to believe she dropped a "bombshell" on him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Even after Susie was gone from the competition, Clayton still desired to make things work with her instead of Rachel, 26, and Gabby, 31.

"I definitely was having déjà vu watching this for sure," Cassie, 26, said of the situation during the live portion of Monday's finale. "And I know every situation is so different. I think the fact that Susie left in the first place just kind of shows she really stuck with her intuition there and was like, as hard as it was, she had to leave."

In light of her past, Cassie — who is now dating musician Brighton Reinhardt — said she hopes Susie doesn't feel pressured to give Clayton a second chance if that's the path she chooses.

"I hope that if he does go back, which it is seeming very possible that he's going to, that she just doesn't feel pressure, whether that's pressure from him to have a relationship or pressure to give a happy ending to the show," Cassie said Monday.

"When she initially came on the show, she wanted to find something, you know. ... She might be living in this idealistic world," she continued. "But yeah, I just hope that she sticks with her intuition and really is in the moment in a good way where she's not looking at what she wants it to be but for what it is."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My text with the producer said she was gonna be speaking on a panel and that he doesn't foresee my name being brought up. So, I mean, I've heard that before and it took a completely different shift," he said.

Colton Underwood Colton Underwood | Credit: JC Olivera/WireImage

"Mentally though, I'm in a much better place. This is a very similar situation to right before my spiral. You know, where I reached out to the producer and sort of begged him not to, like, contribute to my mental downfall," he continued. "But you know, I'm in a really healthy spot. Now, I have the love of my life to support me. I have my family to support me. I have a great group of friends."

Colton said he was "not gonna watch" the finale, though he's also "excited if that's what [Cassie] needs to do."

"Whatever that looks like then. So be it," he added.