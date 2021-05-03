Cassie Randolph Is Dating Musician Brighton Reinhardt: 'She’s Really Happy,' Says Source

Cassie Randolph has a new man in her life.

The Bachelor alumna, 26, has been dating musician Brighton Reinhardt for a few months, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

"She's really happy and she's definitely moved on with her life," says the source.

Recently, the pair appeared to travel to Cozumel, Mexico, together in April, when they both posted snaps from their waterfront vacation.

News of Randolph's relationship with Reinhardt comes shortly after her ex, former Bachelor star Colton Underwood, announced on Good Morning America on April 14 that he is gay.

Randolph was Underwood's final pick on season 23 of The Bachelor. Though they didn't get engaged, they dated until announcing their split in May 2020, two months after she helped nurse him back to health after he contracted COVID-19.

Their breakup was tumultuous. In September, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood, alleging that he placed a tracking device on her vehicle and that he had shown up to both her L.A. apartment and her parent's house in Huntington Beach unannounced.

She claimed that on one occasion, Underwood loitered in the alley outside her bedroom window of her parents' home at 2 a.m., and said that he started sending her alarming text messages.

In early November, Randolph dropped the restraining order against Underwood. In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Underwood said the two "were able to reach a private agreement."

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph | Credit: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/ Getty

During his GMA interview, Underwood, 29, told Roberts that he was in love with Randolph during their relationship. "And that only made it harder and more confusing for me," he said. "I loved everything about her."

"It's hard for me to articulate what my emotions were going through that relationship with her, because I obviously had an internal fight going on," he said. "I would just say that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I'm sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused, I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish that I would've been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."

While she said she appreciated her followers' kind words following "the topic in the media that brought [her] name up" recently, she wasn't ready to speak more on the matter yet.

"I just wanted to let you know that I'm not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now," she added. "There's a lot of layers to it, and I just think the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward."