The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Says She and Colton Underwood 'Don't Have' a Neil Lane Ring

Traditionally, every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette ends with an engagement and a big old Neil Lane rock — but not in Colton Underwood‘s case.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of the LadyGang podcast, Cassie Randolph sat down with hosts Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin to dish on her and Underwood’s rather unusual romance on the ABC reality show last year. At the end of his season, Underwood, 27, broke things off with runners-up Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin after Randolph, overwhelmed by the possibility of an imminent proposal, left the show. He and Randolph got back together but didn’t get engaged, deciding instead to take the relationship at their own pace.

After the season finale aired in March 2019, the couple appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On behalf of the network, Kimmel presented Underwood with a Neil Lane engagement ring to use when the time is right — but according to Randolph, she and Underwood don’t have the diamond.

“You know, I don’t really know what’s going on with that because I know we don’t have it,” said Randolph, 24, on LadyGang. “I don’t know who has it, but we’re trying to figure out where it is.”

“It’s some whole contract weird thing,” she added.

RELATED: Colton Underwood Surprises Cassie Randolph with Anniversary Trip After a Year Full of ‘Changes’

Image zoom People

After Tobin speculated that ABC would “probably swap it” for whatever ring the couple wants, Randolph said, “That’s what I think they’re going to do.”

“We’ve got to figure it out,” she added. “I’m leaving it up to Colton. I’m just lazy!”

Image zoom The Neil Lane ring Jimmy Kimmel gave the couple on behalf of ABC Neil Lane

And according to Randolph, Underwood is more preoccupied with picking out the perfect ring than she is.

“You know what’s funny? Just like we were talking about how his outward display of affection is more than mine, I think he’s more concerned with what the ring looks like than I am,” she said. “He’s so sweet. He’s the sweetest guy.”

RELATED: Can You Guess the Bachelor Couple From the Engagement Ring?

Last month, Underwood hinted that the Neil Lane ring isn’t in his possession during a Q&A on his Instagram Story. (Representatives from ABC did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Asked about eventually proposing to Randolph, Underwood said he’ll have to wait until he purchases a diamond on his own.

“After I buy a ring,” he said. “I never actually got a ring. But when the time is right, I’ll buy a nice ring with no strings on it.”

RELATED: The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood on Engagement Plans with Cassie Randolph — ‘She Will Have a Ring One Day’

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year, Kimmel, 52, explained that Lane requested the ring be given to the couple even though there wasn’t a proposal on finale night.

“I do feel like you guys kind of got cheated a little bit because of the way you went about this,” he said. “Because they love to have you get engaged on television and part of the deal is you get the ring from Neil Lane. So this afternoon I was like, ‘This kind of sucks, they don’t get the ring from Neil Lane.’ So we called Neil Lane and so here, he sent the ring.”

The couple ended the segment as “confidently boyfriend and girlfriend,” and Underwood told Kimmel the possibility of an engagement was on the horizon.

“We’ve talked about it,” the former football player said at the time, after referring to Randolph as his “future wife.”

PodcastOne’s LadyGang features a female-driven lineup of pop culture, reality television and motherhood trend-setters. Originally partnering with PodcastOne to create the LadyGang podcast in 2015, the LadyGang has developed into a multi-media brand, now with 70 million podcast downloads, a television spinoff on E! and sold-out live “LadyHang” tours.