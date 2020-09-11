Cassie Randolph Claims Colton Underwood Harassed Her, Planted Tracking Device on Her Car: Report

Cassie Randolph also reportedly claims in the court filings that Colton Underwood has been showing up uninvited to her apartment in Los Angeles

Cassie Randolph is making numerous claims about ex Colton Underwood, including that he planted a tracking device on her car.

As PEOPLE previously confirmed on Friday, Randolph, 25, filed for a restraining order against Underwood, 28, due to alleged harassment and stalking. According to the court filing obtained by TMZ, Randolph claims Underwood put the device on her vehicle in an attempt to keep tabs on her whereabouts. She also claims in the filing that Underwood admitted to planting the tracker.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Randolph also alleges in the filing that Underwood takes "obsessive" walks to her apartment in Los Angeles and shows up unannounced, according to the outlet.

She further claims her ex has additionally turned up at her parents' house in Huntington Beach uninvited. On one occasion, Underwood allegedly loitered in the alley outside her bedroom window of her parents' home at 2 a.m., she claims in the filing.

Underwood has sent Randolph a number of alarming text messages, she claims. Explaining one incident, Randolph alleges Underwood sent her and himself a text, pretending to be an anonymous stalker. She says in the filing that Underwood has also allegedly accused her of hanging out with her ex.

PEOPLE is out to Randolph and Underwood's reps for comment.

Image zoom Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph Matt Baron/Shutterstock

News of Randolph taking legal action against Underwood comes after the former couple called it quits in May. The breakup came two months after Randolph helped nurse Underwood back to health after he contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The pair met on Underwood's season of The Bachelor, which aired last year.

During their split announcement, the duo showed each other love on Instagram, commenting on their respective breakup posts with heart emojis.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the two "just weren't on the same page."

Things took a turn in July after Randolph made an appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! During the episode, she was reluctant to address their split and later called out the show for how the interview was "edited" to focus on her quotes about Underwood.

Without calling Randolph out directly, Underwood then noted on his Instagram Story that while the two had agreed to keep their split private, "obviously a lot changed this week." Randolph fired back at her ex with a lengthy note on her own Instagram Story, insisting she had "honored" their agreement and accused him of "subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments."

She also claimed Underwood was trying to "monetize" their breakup with a new chapter in his book over which he refused to give her "any sort of approval." A rep for Underwood denied Randolph's claims.

Last month, Underwood opened up about the debacle on the the Reality Steve podcast, asserting that his anger was actually directed at the franchise for taking "advantage" of Randolph. (Reps for ABC and Harrison did not comment.)