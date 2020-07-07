Cassie Randolph Says She's 'Irritated' by Bachelor 'Editing' amid Colton Underwood Split

"There was so much more that I talk about in that interview," Cassie Randolph said of her appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever

Cassie Randolph says she's "irritated" following an appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever in which she talked about her split from Colton Underwood publicly for the first time.

Randolph, who won Underwood's heart during season 23, explained Monday evening on her Instagram Story that she wasn't happy with the way the interview was "edited" to focus on her quotes about her ex.

"So I'm a little irritated about a few things right now," Randolph, 25, began. "Just watched the Bachelor interview that aired and I feel like I'm speaking to no one."

"I've said this a million times, you guys cannot judge something that you know is edited and know nothing about."

"There was so much more that I talk about in that interview than just our relationship," Randolph continued.

Randolph explained that she and host Chris Harrison talked about "my tattoo, we talked about reminiscing on Trista's season which was the whole point of going on, we talked about school."

"Believe it or not, there's so much more to me than just my past relationship, and I think that's why I'm annoyed. It's just ridiculous how people can make assumptions on things they know nothing about," she added.

A rep for the show has no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Monday night's episode highlighted season 1 of The Bachelor with Alex Michel and season 1 of The Bachelorette with Trista Sutter, interspersed with footage of Harrison catching up with various franchise alumni remotely. Randolph was reluctant to talk about her and Underwood's breakup, telling him, "I'm doing okay, don't know if I want to talk all about the breakup at all."

"We had a really great relationship the entire time and we got along really well," Randolph said. When Harrison pressed her for more about the breakup, she replied, "It's kind of a sensitive subject because I feel we're still kind of going through it and I'm still pretty emotional — and we really haven't talked about it publicly yet ... and I don't know if either of us is ready."

Randolph did reveal that their decision to part ways has been "really hard," especially due to it being public.

"Going through any breakup is hard, but then going through one publicly comes with a whole new set of challenges that ... I've never gone through any of this before," she said. "We're both learning how to navigate it."

Asked if Underwood's positive COVID-19 diagnosis had anything to do with their split, Randolph told Harrison, "No."

"Quarantine and COVID-19 had nothing to do with our breakup at all. I think if anything, that whole experience of going through him having COVID and being with my family kind of made us closer even. It was crazy because he was one of the first people to get it, and I was like, 'Of course, this would happen,' " Randolph explained.

Still, Randolph said she and Underwood, 28, remain on "good terms" and are "hanging in there."

Despite the difficult time, Randolph said she has "no regrets at all" and has learned a lot throughout the process.

"I think for me the biggest thing that I've learned from everything has been to be confident — because even doing this, I'm a little nervous."

When asked if she was nervous about upsetting Underwood, Randolph told Harrison, "A little bit."

The former Bachelor couple announced their split on Instagram just two months after Randolph helped nurse Underwood back to health after he contracted coronavirus.

Both showed some love for the other's post, commenting with heart emojis.

"First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet," Randolph wrote. "However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always."

Underwood captioned his post, "Its [sic] been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that's okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."