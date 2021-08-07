"Love exploring new places with you," the musician wrote in a sweet comment to Cassie Randolph

The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph and Brighton Reinhardt Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Cassie Randolph and boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt have made their relationship Instagram official.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old Bachelor alumna shared a carousel of photos and videos of her and the 25-year-old musician kayaking around Randolph's hometown of Huntington Beach, California.

"Love exploring new places that I didn't even know were right in my backyard 🛶," she captioned the post.

Reinhardt replied to the post with a sweet sentiment: "love exploring new places with you 🥰."

The musician recently shared some sweet photographs on his own account, which showed the couple cuddling up together on the beach. "Insert cheesy caption here," he fittingly captioned the snaps.

Both Reinhardt and Randolph have also been teasing the release of a music video for his song "Dreaming" by posting photographs of themselves together while riding around in a car.

"Went back in time for this one 📽 August 9th," she wrote in her post.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that Randolph and Reinhardt had been dating for a few months. Randolph was said to be "really happy" and had "definitely moved on with her life" following her messy breakup with Colton Underwood.

In April, the couple appeared to travel together to Cozumel, Mexico according to photos posted on their respective Instagram accounts displaying the luxurious tropical getaway.

The vacation came around the same time as Underwood, Randolph's ex boyfriend, announced he is gay during an interview with Good Morning America.

Randolph was Underwood's final pick on season 23 of The Bachelor. Though they didn't get engaged, they dated until announcing their split in May 2020. That September, Randolph filed a restraining order against him alleging he had stalked her home and put a tracking device on her car.

In early November, Randolph dropped the restraining order against Underwood. In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Underwood said the two "were able to reach a private agreement."