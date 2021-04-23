Cassie Randolph Addresses Ex Colton Underwood Coming Out as Gay: 'There's a Lot of Layers to It'

Cassie Randolph has addressed the news of her ex Colton Underwood coming out as gay for the first time.

In a vlog on her YouTube channel posted Thursday, the 25-year-old said that she appreciated her followers' kind words following "the topic in the media that brought [her] name up" recently, but she isn't ready to speak more on the matter yet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just wanted to let you know that I'm not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now," she added. "There's a lot of layers to it, and I just think the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward."

She concluded, "If I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know."

Randolph first broke her silence with an Instagram Story post where she thanked "everyone for all the kind comments and messages."

cassie randolph Cassie Randolph | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

"It means so much," she wrote on April 14, noting when she would return to posting videos on her YouTube channel following her Mexico getaway.

Randolph was the frontrunner on Underwood's Bachelor season, which aired in early 2019. They continued dating each other after the season ended but they announced their split in May 2020. At the time, Randolph wrote via Instagram that they "have decided to remain a part of each other's lives" despite calling it quits and that they "have a special bond that will always be there."

colton underwood Colton Underwood | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

Underwood, 29, wrote alongside his own Instagram post, "Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that's okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."

Three months after their public breakup, Randolph filed for a restraining order against Underwood for allegedly harassing and stalking her. In November, Randolph request the "domestic violence restraining orders against [Underwood] shall forthwith be dismissed with prejudice."

Underwood then came out as gay in a Good Morning America interview that aired on April 14. The former athlete noted that he's "the happiest and healthiest" he's ever been in his entire life.

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," he told Robin Roberts. "The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure. I'm emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way."

The reality star additionally apologized to Randolph for "how things ended" between them. "I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices," he added.

In his first Instagram post since coming out, Underwood said that he has "a lot to learn" as he continues through his journey.

"I have come a long way," he continued. "To the people in my corner, I love you. Without you, I wouldn't be here."