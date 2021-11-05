Cassidy Gifford's Wedding Album from Second Ceremony with Husband Ben Wierda: All the Photos

After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in June 2020, Cassidy Gifford and her longtime love Ben Wierda threw a second wedding celebration for friends and family on Oct. 10 in Nashville

By Jeff Nelson November 05, 2021 10:00 AM

1 of 14

Here Comes the Bride

Credit: Steve Steinhardt Photography

The bride wore a Monique Lhuillier gown and veil.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

The Happy Couple

Credit: Steve Steinhardt Photography

"It was overwhelming," Cassidy says of her first look with Wierda. "You almost black out in a weird way, just with all of the emotions that are flooding through you at once."

3 of 14

Longtime Loves

Credit: Steve Steinhardt Photography

Cassidy and Wierda were childhood friends before they began dating in 2016.

"Our moms would obviously always joke about it when we were little: 'They're always flirting, they'll end up together,' as moms like to dream," she says. "But my mom used to always say, 'If you and Ben ever end up together, there will never be a moment of your life that's not an adventure.' And as much as I don't like to give Kathie credit, she knew a little something."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

Happier Than Ever

Credit: Steve Steinhardt Photography

"There is a different intimacy that comes with it, just knowing that's your person forever and being able to share, from the mundane to the most profound moments in your life. It's sharing the little, the big, all the things that otherwise might seem so silly to someone else," Cassidy says

Advertisement

5 of 14

Pumped Up

Credit: Steve Steinhardt Photography

The bride walked down the aisle in Monique Lhuillier heels.

6 of 14

The Venue

Credit: Steve Steinhardt Photography

The couple rented out all four floors of Acme Feed & Seed in downtown Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

Country Cooking

Credit: Steve Steinhardt Photography

Guests noshed on classic Southern bites from Acme Feed & Seed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

A Mom's Sweet Serenade

Credit: Steve Steinhardt Photography

Cassidy's mom, Kathie Lee Gifford, joined soul singer Charles "Wigg" Walker for a rendition of "When I Fall in Love."

Advertisement

9 of 14

Brother-Sister Dance

Credit: Steve Steinhardt Photography

"I couldn't do a father-daughter dance with my dad, so my brother [Cody, 31] and I danced to 'What a Wonderful World.' Then halfway through, which was a surprise, Ben's dad — my father-in-law, Craig — actually came in. Ben and I have known each other forever, and he really is already like a father to me," Cassidy says. "Needless to say, I was a mess of tears. It was very sweet."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

Honoring Her Dad

Credit: Steve Steinhardt Photography

Cassidy's father, the late New York Giants star Frank Gifford, was there in spirit, and the couple has honored his memory throughout their wedding journey, from the proposal (Wierda popped the question on Nov. 16; Frank's jersey number was 16), to sweet nods throughout the ceremony.

Every table sign had the number 16 on it, and tables were instead organized by country music icon ("We had a Dolly Parton table, a Willie Nelson table," Cassidy says); Frank's favorite candy, Dewar's peanut butter chews, were given to guests in welcome bags; and Cassidy wore the same earrings that Frank gave Kathie Lee on their wedding day in 1986.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

Mother of the Bride

Credit: Steve Steinhardt Photography

"Momma is tired," Kathie Lee joked to PEOPLE after the bash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

The Groom

Credit: Steve Steinhardt Photography

Wierda wore an RRL tuxedo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

Getting Ready

Credit: Steve Steinhardt Photography

Cassidy showed off her gown to bridesmaid and close friend Abby Huth before walking down the aisle.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

Facing the Future

Credit: Steve Steinhardt Photography

"Ben's my biggest champion, and I hope that I'm that for him, too," Cassidy says. "We're learning something new about one another, every single day."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jeff Nelson
    `