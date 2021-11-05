Cassidy Gifford's Wedding Album from Second Ceremony with Husband Ben Wierda: All the Photos
After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in June 2020, Cassidy Gifford and her longtime love Ben Wierda threw a second wedding celebration for friends and family on Oct. 10 in Nashville
Here Comes the Bride
The bride wore a Monique Lhuillier gown and veil.
The Happy Couple
"It was overwhelming," Cassidy says of her first look with Wierda. "You almost black out in a weird way, just with all of the emotions that are flooding through you at once."
Longtime Loves
Cassidy and Wierda were childhood friends before they began dating in 2016.
"Our moms would obviously always joke about it when we were little: 'They're always flirting, they'll end up together,' as moms like to dream," she says. "But my mom used to always say, 'If you and Ben ever end up together, there will never be a moment of your life that's not an adventure.' And as much as I don't like to give Kathie credit, she knew a little something."
Happier Than Ever
"There is a different intimacy that comes with it, just knowing that's your person forever and being able to share, from the mundane to the most profound moments in your life. It's sharing the little, the big, all the things that otherwise might seem so silly to someone else," Cassidy says
Pumped Up
The bride walked down the aisle in Monique Lhuillier heels.
The Venue
The couple rented out all four floors of Acme Feed & Seed in downtown Nashville.
Country Cooking
Guests noshed on classic Southern bites from Acme Feed & Seed.
A Mom's Sweet Serenade
Cassidy's mom, Kathie Lee Gifford, joined soul singer Charles "Wigg" Walker for a rendition of "When I Fall in Love."
Brother-Sister Dance
"I couldn't do a father-daughter dance with my dad, so my brother [Cody, 31] and I danced to 'What a Wonderful World.' Then halfway through, which was a surprise, Ben's dad — my father-in-law, Craig — actually came in. Ben and I have known each other forever, and he really is already like a father to me," Cassidy says. "Needless to say, I was a mess of tears. It was very sweet."
Honoring Her Dad
Cassidy's father, the late New York Giants star Frank Gifford, was there in spirit, and the couple has honored his memory throughout their wedding journey, from the proposal (Wierda popped the question on Nov. 16; Frank's jersey number was 16), to sweet nods throughout the ceremony.
Every table sign had the number 16 on it, and tables were instead organized by country music icon ("We had a Dolly Parton table, a Willie Nelson table," Cassidy says); Frank's favorite candy, Dewar's peanut butter chews, were given to guests in welcome bags; and Cassidy wore the same earrings that Frank gave Kathie Lee on their wedding day in 1986.
Mother of the Bride
"Momma is tired," Kathie Lee joked to PEOPLE after the bash.
The Groom
Wierda wore an RRL tuxedo.
Getting Ready
Cassidy showed off her gown to bridesmaid and close friend Abby Huth before walking down the aisle.
Facing the Future
"Ben's my biggest champion, and I hope that I'm that for him, too," Cassidy says. "We're learning something new about one another, every single day."
- Retired NYPD Sergeant Surprises His Officer Girlfriend with Proposal Inside Commissioner's Office
- Blake Shelton Believes There's Not Enough Country Music in Las Vegas — So He's Opening an Ole Red Outpost
- Britney Spears' Conservatorship Terminated: An Expert Explains What This Means for the Star — and What's Next
- Britney Spears' Former Conservator Is 'Happy' to Continue 'Assisting' Singer in Her 'Independence'