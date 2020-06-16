Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Gifford Marries Ben Wierda in Intimate Backyard Wedding

"They’re planning on having a big celebration when it’s safe to do so in the future," Cassidy Gifford's manager tells PEOPLE

Cassidy Gifford is a married woman!

Kathie Lee Gifford's 26-year-old daughter recently said "I do" to her fiancé Ben Wierda, PEOPLE has confirmed.

"Ben and Cassidy got married in an intimate setting in his backyard in Michigan," the bride's manager tells PEOPLE in a statement. "They’re planning on having a big celebration when it’s safe to do so in the future."

On June 6, Kathie Lee shared a photo expressing her excitement and anticipation over watching her daughter walk down the aisle.

"When the mother of the bride can’t contain her joy!!!," she captioned a photo of herself riding a tractor.

In November, the longtime TV host revealed that her daughter was engaged.

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda,” Kathie Lee captioned an adorable photo of the couple hugging.

“I am beyond the moon and stars. Thank you, LORD!” she added.

Cassidy also showed off her engagement ring in a series of Instagram Story posts, which appeared to be taken while the happy couple announced the news to friends.

Joining in on the celebration, Cassidy’s future sister-in-law Erika Brown — who got engaged to Kathie Lee’s son Cody Gifford last year — also wished the happy couple well.

“Congratulations to the sweetest couple, B and Lil’ C! God is so good! [Love] you both,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Still can’t stop sop [sic] smiling!!” Kathie Lee commented. “My kids ARE SO HAPPY!! Makes me one HAPPY MAMA.”

Days after the proposal news, Cassidy shared some hilarious details about the milestone moment. On her Instagram Story, Cassidy revealed that Wierda popped the question while she was chowing down on a quesadilla. As a fun engagement gift, her brother’s fiancée sent her a blanket that resembled a tortilla.

“Fiancé proposes while I’m face deep in a quesadilla just so he can tell that story forever and future sister in law @missamerikabrown sends me a tortilla blanket so that I won’t forget it,” Cassidy captioned a photo of herself lying on a couch with the blanket.

Following the proposal, Cassidy also shared a smiling photo of her fiancé with a loving caption.