Both Casey Wilson and Drew Barrymore are super fans of Penn Badgley and his Netflix show, You

Casey Wilson Reveals Bruises After Jumping Over Desk During Surprise Show Visit from Penn Badgley

Casey Wilson will risk it all for the laugh — and now the actress is suffering the consequences, all for the love of You.

During Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Wilson climbed over the desk in a fit of excitement after guest Danielle Schneider surprised her and Drew Barrymore with a video call from Penn Badgley.

The hilarious moment happened while Schneider was chatting with Barrymore and Wilson, who are both You superfans. "I wanted to give You something big, so I decided I need to give you You, and by You I mean Penn Badgley," she told the women.

Both Barrymore, 47, and Wilson, 41, were totally confused by Schneider's comments and sat motionless at the table beside Ross Mathews. "Penn?" Wilson asked into the air, possibly expecting Badgley, 35, to come out from backstage.

But just a moment later, the women received the ultimate surprise when Badgley's voice suddenly came over the studio.

"Is this where I say something?" the actor asked, as his face appeared in a video call on the screen.

Barrymore and Wilson could not control their excitement at the sight of the You star and immediately began screaming, jumping around and throwing newspapers and magazines off the desk.

Their excitement then rose to the next level as Wilson and Barrymore both climbed over the desk and fell onto the floor in dramatic fashion.

"I'm really blushing, this is genuinely crazy," Badgley said with a laugh while watching the pair freak out over his surprise appearance.

Once the women had calmed down, Barrymore and Wilson didn't hold back their feelings on the actor.

"We love you, I can't believe we're talking to you," Barrymore said. "We kept talking about why couldn't we be loved the way you love?"

"Why can't you put me in a glass box and starve me and leave me from the world?" Wilson joked, making reference to Badgley's You character, Joe Goldberg, and his actions on the show.

"Honestly, I'm really honored and humbled," Badgley responded. "This is a genuine reaction... it's very touching."

The women continued to gush about the actor, with Barrymore telling him, "You're so wonderful" and Wilson chiming in, " You're so much more than a killer."

"I love you in Gossip Girl, I love your movies, I love you in this," Barrymore added. "I have celebrated you for a decade and you can consider me pom-poms out for many more to come."

Mathews, who was in on the surprise and watched the entire chaotic scene unfold, also addressed Badgley and jokingly told him, "Penn, I just want to say I'm so proud of my friends for keeping it so cool when you came on screen."

Though Wilson was thrilled in the moment, she unexpectedly suffered some injuries during her burst of excitement and showed them off the following day.

In an Instagram Story on Friday, Wilson showed off two pictures of her legs, which were covered in large bruises.

"I suffer for physical comedy," the Happy Endings actress captioned the images. "Diving over that desk was for YOU (the show). @drewbarrymore"

Casey Wilson Casey Wilson's legs after falling over the desk | Credit: Casey Wilson/instagram

You, based on author Caroline Kepnes' popular book series, first premiered on Lifetime in 2018. It later moved to Netflix, where its second season debuted in 2019. Badgley stars as Joe, a serial killer who becomes obsessed with the women he falls in love with.

On Oct. 15, season 3 of You premiered on Netflix. Just days earlier, it was renewed for a fourth season.

The show has garnered lots of attention and chatter since its release. Most recently, it became the topic of a viral clip involving Fox News host Laura Ingraham and contributor Raymond Arroyo, who attempted to have a conversation about the hit Netflix series on her show The Ingraham Angle.