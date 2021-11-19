Casey Wilson Says There Have Been Attempts to Revive Happy Endings: 'I Think There's Hope for It'

Good news for Happy Endings fans: There's hope for a comeback.

According to series alum Casey Wilson, "they've actually tried to bring it back a time or two." As for the holdup? Everyone who was previously involved in the sitcom — including Wilson's husband, series creator David Caspe — are "scattered about under different deals and doing different shows," the actress tells PEOPLE.

"I'm happy to report they've tried to bring it back. It just kind of hasn't worked out to everyone's utter devastation," the Shrink Next Door star continues. "I think there's hope for it, yes. ... I would love to do it."

ABC canceled Happy Endings in 2013 after three seasons. The Chicago-set series followed a group of six friends navigating the ups and downs of life together after one of them leaves their partner at the altar.

There are a couple of elements Wilson, 41, hopes for in a possible Happy Endings revival. First up, she jokes, "I hope Penny would still be alive. Although, I'm not sure."

"It's funny, [my former costar] Adam [Pally] and I, we were just talking [about it]," she continues. "We were saying we wish if we ever did a remake, maybe we'd do a movie and then just selfishly, kind of like The White Lotus, set it at the Four Seasons in Hawaii. We'll just be forced against our will to film there over a summer."

"Adam and I are strangely invested in the location," she continues. "But of course, the work comes first. We'll settle for Turks and Caicos, Cozumel. We're not picky!"

happy endings Credit: Bob D'Amico/Disney

"I remember the last day that we were filming, we didn't know it would be the last day. But I just had this feeling. I was like, 'God, I don't know.' I just felt like, 'I don't think I'm going to see everyone as much after today,'" Wilson recalls. "I was so sad in the car. Because some experiences, you're nostalgic for them while they're happening, even. You're like, 'I don't need distance to come from this to know what I had.'"

Fortunately, Wilson is happy to report that the cast does "keep in touch" and has "some group chats going." But naturally, everyone has ended up "doing their own thing" after the show's abrupt cancellation.

"It's so sad," she says. "We don't get to see each other [regularly]."

"One day, Will and Paul and I were doing a scene and we started laughing uncontrollably, and I truly couldn't stop," she says. "They finally stopped and I was thinking, 'You can't still be laughing if they have pulled it together.' So I arranged my expression to look like I wasn't laughing, but also had full tears streaming down my face."

Casey Wilson Credit: Apple TV+

The series itself offers lighter moments from time to time, but it also dives into darker territory. The Apple TV+ dramedy follows the real-life story of a therapist (Rudd) who takes advantage of his client (Ferrell).

"It's a very dark story. It's a very interesting story," says Wilson, who plays Rudd's character's wife Bonnie. "It's so wild, what ends up transpiring."