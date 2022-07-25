Casey Wilson tells PEOPLE "everybody" from Happy Endings is game to reunite for a revival of the ABC sitcom, which ended nine years ago

Casey Wilson and Adam Pally Have Been Recording a Happy Endings Podcast 'for Fun'

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9053037db) Adam Pally, left, and Casey Wilson arrive at the Critics' Choice Television Awards in the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 2013 Critics Choice Television Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9053037db) Adam Pally, left, and Casey Wilson arrive at the Critics' Choice Television Awards in the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 2013 Critics Choice Television Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA

Casey Wilson is kicking off another year of Penny!

The actress, 41, has a treat for Happy Endings fans nine years after ABC sitcom ended.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I will say," she tells PEOPLE, "Adam Pally and I, and I haven't said this anywhere, but we have been taping a Happy Endings podcast for fun."

Wilson — whose latest gig is narrating Wondery's Fed Up podcast about the feud that grew out of the F-Factor Diet — describes her Happy Endings podcast as "just kind of a one-season, one-off that's very tongue-in-cheek, where we know it wasn't like Breaking Bad."

She adds, "But we know that for our smaller, yet healthily rabid fan base, we hope they'll enjoy it for fun."

happy endings Credit: Bob D'Amico/Disney

Wilson starred in Happy Endings for its three-season run from 2011 to 2013 as Penny Hartz, a quirky, ambitious publicist and one of six tight-knit friends navigating life and love in Chicago. Pally, 40, played her goofball gay best friend Max Blum.

As for a potential revival of the show, Wilson says she and her costars are onboard after reuniting for a 2020 pandemic special that benefited Color of Change and World Central Kitchen.

"I mean, it's the most frustrating answer, which is that they have made much movement and much efforts, but a lot of the producers are all kind of in different places," Wilson says. "And I don't know, they're just structurally trying to work it out, but everybody wants to."

RELATED VIDEO: Casey Wilson and Adam Pally Share Happy Endings Finale Surprises

In addition to co-hosting Earwolf's Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown podcast, Wilson has also narrated Fed Up, which examines Tanya Zuckerbrot's high-fiber F-Factor diet. A social media feud flared up when influencer Emily Gellis blew the whistle on the diet's allegedly harmful effects by sharing anonymous testimonies from those who tried it.

Wilson says of Fed Up, "It verges on true crime in the best sense in that it's surrounding garbage, influence-y, wealth, diet culture. It's all the things I personally love very deeply, for better or worse."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.