Carson Kressley is setting the record straight.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, the former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star clarified the comments he made earlier this week, when he called the original series “more groundbreaking” than the Queer Eye Netflix reboot.

“I loved being a part of the original Queer Eye, and I love the reboot. When I said the original was more groundbreaking it only meant that the original aired in an era when there was far less representation of gay people on television,” said Kressley, 48.

“We have come a long way and I am very proud to have passed the torch to the wonderful and talented new cast,” he continued.

On Monday night, the fashion guru of the first Fab Five, discussed the current Queer Eye series at an event celebrating the Emmys turning 70, Variety reported.

“I’m thrilled that they’re nominated,” said Kressley, who’s now a judge on the Emmy-nominated reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race. “But it was a little more groundbreaking back when we won an Emmy in 2004.”

Kressley was also quick to praise how different the TV landscape looks today, though, adding, “It’s really having a renaissance right now and so inclusive and diverse.”

The original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy won the 2005 Emmy for outstanding reality program, which included Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia and Jai Rodriguez as hosts.

Netflix’s binge-watching favorite (the first two seasons are both available now) is nominated at the annual awards ceremony this year in four reality program categories: outstanding structured program, outstanding casting, outstanding cinematography, and outstanding picture editing.

The Netflix reboot stars Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.

In July, the streaming giant confirmed that Queer Eye would be getting a third season set in Kansas City, Missouri. The first two seasons took place in the south.