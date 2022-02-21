Carson Kressley Apologizes for 'Terrible Mistake' Against Shanna Moakler on CBB: 'Shame on Me'

Shanna Moakler and Carson Kressley were allies in the house, until he voted to evict her

Carson Kressley regrets betraying his friend.

After being evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house, the RuPaul's Drag Race judge, 52, apologized for doubting his close alliance member, Shanna Moakler.

Throughout season 3 of CBB, Kressley had a close bond with Moakler, 46, and the former Miss New York even used the Power of Veto to save him from eviction. But that changed when two other players, Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall — the later of whom Kressley has worked with on Drag Race — convinced him to evict her.

Kressley agreed at the time, and opened up about regretting the decision in an Instagram post shared Sunday.

"I admit I had not seen much of BigBrother [sic] prior to being invited and I severely underestimated the tactics and behavior that are part of game play," the Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum began, posting a photo of him with Moakler on set.

"I met Shanna in 2008 when we worked together on CROWNED and loved her. I NEVER should have assumed she was playing me," he continued, acknowledging that others got in the way of their friendship. "Shame on me ! I am sorry I trusted others who I thought were friends but only intended to dupe me for their own benefit."

"I turned against not only Shanna , but my own values of friendship. Like @juliechenmoonves said, I should have trusted actions over words and I learned a valuable life lesson," Kressley said, directly apologizing to his fellow competitor. "@shannamoakler I owe you a huge apology for this terrible mistake and I look forward to telling the world the same on Wednesday night."

Responding to Kressley with an Instagram post of her own, Moakler shared the same photo and accepted his apology.

"You have always had a huge heart and a kind soul," she began. "All my interviews stated how I hoped you'd be in the house and we would get the chance to play together! I got that chance, I can't say my feelings were not hurt and my last days in the house sad, but i do understand it's a game. Thank you for the kind words and acknowledgment."

"Thank you for being the class act I always knew you were and I'm still taking you up on that pedicure!" she added.

Some former Big Brother players offered Kressley grace, too. Ross Matthews, who was the runner-up of CBB season 1, reminded Kressley that the decisions were part of the game.

"You are LOVELY and so kind ALWAYS," Matthews commented. "This is just a game. It'll all be okay. And side note - you were also HILARIOUS in the house, too! Love you big time."

Frankie Grande, another former Big Brother houseguest, assured the star that he wasn't a bad friend.