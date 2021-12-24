Carson Daly's Wife Siri Marks 6-Year Anniversary with Heartfelt Message: 'I Love You'

"I can't even remember a before. I love you," wrote Siri Daly, discussing her marriage to the Today host

Six years after tying the knot, Carson and Siri Daly's marriage is still going strong.

On Thursday, Siri posted a heartfelt Instagram message in celebration of her six-year wedding anniversary to the 48-year-old Today host.

Siri captioned the post, "Six years + I can't even remember how many more… that's because life with you and our family has felt like forever. I can't even remember a before. I love you @carsondaly… Happy Anniversary!"

Carson's cohost on Today, Jenna Bush Hager, commented on the post, writing ,"Two of my faves. Happiest anniversary."

The couple got married in 2015 and share children Jackson, 12, Etta, 9, London, 7, and Goldie, 1.

Carson and Siri recently shared their family Christmas card on Today that featured all four children with their arms wrapped around each other and a message that read "Merry Christmas."

During Father's Day this year, Siri shared a photo on Instagram of the former MTV Total Request Live host bonding with his children.

Siri captioned the post, "They all want to be as close to you as possible, at all times, and it's not hard to see why. Happy Father's Day to the best of the best!"

In March, the family was featured in PEOPLE, and the father-of-four opened up about his mental health struggles.

Carson has admitted to undergoing a 14-week cognitive therapy course and educating himself about mental health after being diagnosed with general anxiety disorder.