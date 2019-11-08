Why Carson Daly and His Pregnant Wife Have Been Sleeping in Separate Beds Since September

Carson Daly and his wife Siri Daly have jumped on the popular “sleep divorce” trend.

The couple — who are expecting their fourth child together — have been sleeping in separate bedrooms since September, Carson revealed on Thursday’s episode of the Today show.

They’re just two of the many couples across the country sleeping separately to keep their love alive.Sleep divorces, as they’ve been nicknamed, have been adopted by one in 10 couples, according to a recent survey from the Better Sleep Council. They help couples address the challenges that pop up between pairs when someone snores, steals the covers or wants a different temperature in the room.

In the case of Carson, 46, and Siri, 38, his sleep apnea and her pregnancy led to their decision.

“I got sleep-divorced in September. We cited irreconcilable sleeping,” Carson teased on the NBC morning show. “I have sleep apnea, my wife’s pregnant, and during a home renovation, we downgraded to a queen-size bed. We just felt like we’re better off sleeping in different beds.”

Carson also wears a CPAP machine, which can keep Siri awake.

“That’s like sleeping next to Darth Vader. Really attractive, huh?” Daly said. “Most women would want to sleep in another bedroom. … I don’t snore anymore, but the noise of the machine keeps her up.”

Image zoom Siri Daly and Carson Daly Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Dr. Mehmet Oz of The Dr. Oz Show was on Today to discuss the benefits of the growing trend. According to the health expert, sleeping at least seven hours a night has been shown to lower the risk for conditions like heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease, arthritis and obesity.

For the Dalys, Carson said sleeping separately has helped their relationship by making them feel more energized.

“Sleep is important, that’s an important part of this,” Carson said. “You’re going to be a better person if you are rested, which can help your relationship.”

Could a "sleep divorce" save your relationship?@DrOz joins us to share how the growing trend can actually help keep the love alive. pic.twitter.com/02SoFRZra4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 7, 2019

RELATED: Carson Daly and Pregnant Wife Siri Attend Emmys Two Days After Announcing Fourth Baby on the Way

Siri and Carson are already parents to daughters London Rose, 5, and Etta Jones, 7, as well as son Jackson James, 10.

Back in September, Carson first mentioned the he and Siri had fallen into sleep divorce.

“We don’t want to sleep apart, but we have now and I think secretly, we’re like, ‘This is kind of cool,’ because you get command of the whole room,” he said.