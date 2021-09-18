"I’m missing my mom something fierce today, but I’m so grateful I’ll get to toast her with my sister and our families," Carson Daly shared in a duo of emotional Instagram posts on Friday

Carson Daly Shares the Final Text Exchange with His Mom to Mark the 4th Anniversary of Her Death

Carson Daly is remembering his mother four years after she died.

The TRL host, 48, posted to Instagram Friday ahead of the fourth anniversary of his mother Pattie Daly Caruso's death, sharing a bittersweet family photo as well as a screengrab of the mother and son's last text exchange.

In the lengthy captions, Carson explained that, just as it falls this weekend, it was just before the Emmy Awards four years ago when he drove from Los Angeles to Palm Desert, California to see his parents during a difficult time.

Pattie, who was 73 at the time of her death, was in the process of caring for her husband Richard Caruso, Carson's stepfather, who "was frantically dealing with an out the blue end stage cancer diagnosis".

"Knowing my mom had already lost a husband to cancer (my biological father) in the 70's and having beat breast cancer herself, I knew how much my dad's state was taking it's [sic] toll on her both physically & mentally," Daly later added.

When he got back to LA, he sent his mother a text to say he got back alright and to thank her for taking such good care of everyone. It would be the last time they spoke to each other.

"Made it! Thanks for a great visit," Carson wrote in the text to his mom, which he shared in one of his Instagram posts. "So proud how good you both are doing with all of this. I love you. Xoxo."

"And we love you, the best son on planet earth!" his mother's response read. "So happy to have a light out front! Thanks for all you did and do to make us so proud of you. Hope you're having a wonderful dinner with Siri and a great day together tomorrow! All our love always, Mom and Dad XOX"

In the caption, Carson wrote about the heartbreaking turn of events, saying that his mother "suddenly died about 4 hours later" after sending him the text response.

"When we woke up to the phone ringing, I answered, 'Is it dad? Did he fall? Is he ok?' To which my brave, still in total shock sister replied, 'No, it's not dad, it's MOM, she had a heart attack & passed away…'"

Carson then continued his account of that tragic night.

"Only reason I'm sharing this is because as hard as it was & is to go on without the most influential, loving force in my life, I'm so grateful that I have this last exchange to look at," the father of four wrote.

"You can feel her love in her words (and emojis)," he added.

"I only am able to carry on each day due to God's infinite will & strength & the love of my family."

At the time of Pattie's death on September 17, 2017, a family spokesperson confirmed her passing at her home in Palm Desert due to a heart attack in the early morning.