Carson Daly Jokes He and Wife Siri May Never Sleep Together Again After 'Sleep Divorcing' Last Year

Carson Daly and his wife, Siri, began sleep divorcing last fall — and the happy couple continues to be consciously uncoupled in separate bedrooms.

The Today show co-anchor tells PEOPLE that the pair first decided to jump on the sleep divorce trend — sleeping in separate bedrooms — when Siri was pregnant with their fourth child together.

“We're both pretty good-sized humans and it just wasn't really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I'm sure,” Carson, 46, says. “She couldn't get comfortable, so we were like a commercial you would see, kicking each other and just not sleeping.”

“We woke up and we just shook hands like, ‘I love you, but it's time to sleep divorce. It'll be the best thing for all of us,’ ” he says.

Once Carson and Siri welcomed baby Goldie in March, however, their sleep divorce continued, but for different reasons. The Daly family temporarily moved out to California to wrap up the latest season of The Voice, meaning Carson’s wake up time for Today comes at around 3 a.m.

“I'm purposely not sleeping, obviously, with [Siri] and Goldie, because I don't want to wake them up at 3 o'clock in the morning,” Carson says. “We're still sleep divorced, but for discernibly different reasons.”

“I don't know if we'll ever sleep together again,” he adds.

When he first revealed that he and Siri were sleep divorcing in the fall, Carson said sleeping separately helped their relationship by making them feel more energized.

“Sleep is important, that’s an important part of this,” he said during a November episode of Today. “You’re going to be a better person if you are rested, which can help your relationship.”

Though their sleep divorce has been prolonged, Carson says the arrival of his newborn daughter amid the coronavirus pandemic has been “a bright spot” for him and his family.

"It's fun to be able to wake up and not be like, 'Oh my God, my life's upside down,' but to hold the newborn instead," says the father of four, who also shares daughters London Rose, 5½, and Etta Jones, 7½, plus son Jackson James, 11, with Siri.

But could a sleep reconciliation be in their future?