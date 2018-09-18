Carson Daly Remembers Late Mother 1 Year After Her Sudden Death: 'This Love Is Too Strong'

Carson Daly is remembering his mom on the one-year anniversary of her death.

The Voice and Today host paid tribute to Pattie Daly Caruso in an emotional Instagram post, saying he’s still “reeling” from the news that his mother had died the night of the 2017 Emmy Awards.

“1 year later I’m still reeling over the loss. I slept in the same exact hotel bed last night where I got the call,” he wrote. “At The Emmys. Surreal. I miss you everyday and love you always. I don’t know why you’re gone, but I’m positive we will be together again. This love is too strong.”

Along with the message, Daly, 45, posted a photo of himself smiling alongside his mother.

Daly Caruso died of a heart attack in her Palm Desert, California, home on Sept. 17, 2017.

Daly’s Today colleagues announced the sad news the next day on-air after Daly won the 2017 Emmy for outstanding reality competition series for hosting The Voice.

“We’re sorry to start this hour with some sad news” Savannah Guthrie said. “Our thoughts and our prayers are going out to Carson and his family over the sudden passing of his mom, Pattie.”

“We spoke to him, and he wanted to share this message with all of you,” said then-anchor Matt Lauer before reading a statement from Daly.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso,” the statement read. “She passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 17. Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit and her love of life. She’ll be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity.”

Five weeks later, Daly also lost his stepfather Richard Caruso after a longtime battle with bone cancer.

“It’s been a rough month for my family,” Daly said on the Today show following the deaths.

RELATED VIDEO: Carson Daly’s ‘Hero’ Stepfather Passes Away Five Weeks After the Death of His Mother: ‘He’s Reunited with Mom Now’

Daly’s biological father died when he was 5, and his mother Pattie married Richard — whom he affectionately called “Pops” — three years later.

“Last time I was here I was talking about my mom, who had unexpectedly passed away. She’d been the primary caregiver of my stepfather, who passed away on Tuesday now,” he said. “His health was in peril, we know that was a foregone conclusion. Mom had been taking care of Dad. Mom was the one that went so quickly, and then we lost my Dad on Tuesday. It’s just been a crazy month. It’s just been really really hard.”

He continued: “It’s hard to grasp that considering they were both healthy in June. The enormity of this, the totality of a loss so soon, is still a struggle. But you’re absolutely right, we’re so blessed to have them both. They were incredible.”