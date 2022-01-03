"Once I discovered Cobra Kai a few years ago, it became one of my favorite shows!" the singer said of the series, which is now streaming its fourth season on Netflix

Carrie Underwood 'Can't Believe' She Made a Surprise Cameo on Cobra Kai's 4th Season: 'So Much Fun'

The "Before He Cheats" singer, 38, appeared on the season's penultimate episode. As Daniel LaRusso's Miyagi-Do, Johnny Lawrence's Eagle Fang and John Kreese's Cobra Kai competed in the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament, Underwood appeared at the event to perform "The Moment of Truth." The song was previously performed by Survivor for the Karate Kid soundtrack in 1984.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I grew up watching Daniel and Johnny, and I can't believe I actually get to be a small part of the legacy that is The Karate Kid," the Grammy winner said in a statement. "Once I discovered Cobra Kai a few years ago, it became one of my favorite shows!"

"I had so much fun being on the set and singing such a classic song," she added. "I cannot wait to watch every new episode!"

Carrie Underwood Cobra Kai Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

On the day the new episodes dropped, Underwood celebrated the launch by posting a photo of herself dressed in an Eagle Fang Karate gi. She was also pictured holding a glass of champagne.

"Tonight's plans involve champagne and @cobrakaiseries!" she captioned the post. "I'm pretty sure @william_zabka stole this from wardrobe to give to me, but it's being put to good use! 🐍 🐍🐍 🦅 🦅🦅 🥋 🥋🥋🥂🥂 🥂 Cheers, everyone!"

After Underwood tweeted in 2020 about how "awesome" Cobra Kai is, the show's creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg said they didn't hesitate to reach out to her about making a cameo.

"We knew that we wanted this year's All Valley to be, like, the biggest All Valley ever, and we joked about the idea of there being that kind of Super Bowl halftime performer," Schlossberg told Entertainment Weekly. "[Underwood] happens to sing the Sunday Night Football song, so it made a lot of sense."

"We didn't know if it was going to come together, but she really loved the show and it was a match made in heaven," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Carrie Underwood as self, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Schlossberg also explained why Underwood didn't perform Joe Esposito's "You're the Best," which previously played during the original Karate Kid film's tournament scene.

"We felt that if we just did that song, it would just be a copycat of what the movie was," he said. "We love this song, 'The Moment of Truth.' It's a little bit less known, and yet it still has that same 1980s sports-rock anthem vibe. So to have her sing that, it gave that same vibe to the tournament without doing the exact same thing."

RELATED VIDEO: Ralph Macchio Says Nostalgia for 'Karate Kid' Has Never Gone Away: "It's Just Incredible"

Taking place years after the events in the iconic Karate Kid film series, Cobra Kai sees Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) martial arts rivalry reignited decades after their 1984 match at the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Martin Kove, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio and Thomas Ian Griffith are also in the cast.