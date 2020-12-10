Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive for COVID, Says She's Fighting 'Lots of Aches and Pains'

Carrie Ann Inaba has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Inaba's co-hosts at The Talk announced the news during Thursday's episode, making note of the Dancing with the Stars judge's absence.

"As you can see, Carrie Ann is not here with us today," Sheryl Underwood told viewers. "She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we're praying for a full recovery. And, out of an abundance of caution, Mrs. O will be doing the show from home today, even though she tested negative for the coronavirus."

"I send all my love and prayers to Carrie Ann," said co-host Sharon Osbourne.

Image zoom CBS's The Talk

"Obviously, [I'm] just concerned," added co-host Eve. "I'm just happy that everyone is okay. Carrie Ann is where she needs to be, and sending her so much good energy and so much good love."

PEOPLE has confirmed that Thursday's show was the scheduled last day of production for 2020, and that the show will be going on hiatus until Jan. 4.

Additionally, everyone who has been in close contact have been notified and cast and crew are continuing to follow the CDC guidelines. Friday and next week's shows have been pre-taped.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Content Collective

Inaba also shared the news on Instagram, reminding her followers to "stay vigilant."

"I just wanted to come and let you know that I just tested positive for COVID-19," she said. "I'm home, I'm following the guidelines. ... I have a fever, bad cough and lots of aches and pains and I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant because I am following all the protocols and have so many strict protocols in place and even then I caught it."

"So just a friendly reminder to stay vigilant and take care of yourself," she continued. "Wear a mask, please, and wash your hands a lot. Just be extra, extra careful, because you don't want this. I'm taking good care of myself, so you don't worry about me. Take care and be safe."

In her caption, she reiterated that she was "home with some symptoms" and would be "sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself."