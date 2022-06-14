Carrie Ann Inaba Teases Dancing with the Stars Format Shift for Disney+: Viewers Will 'Adapt'

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will be the first live series to stream exclusively on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars won't look exactly the same next season.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba confirmed the long-running ABC series will alter its format when it airs on Disney+. In a conversation with E! News, Inaba said the biggest change may be the show's voting structure.

"It's a little bit different," she said of the Disney+ version of the series. "I think the difference is maybe live voting across the country."

In recent seasons, DWTS has received criticism based on its live voting structure. As recent as season 30 of the show, which aired in fall 2021, voting was only open during the show's Eastern and Central air times. This left West Coast viewers without the ability to vote for their favorite performances — at least on the dance techniques alone.

CARRIE ANN INABA Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

How, exactly, the voting structure will change in future seasons has yet to be revealed. It is confirmed, though, that DWTS will become Disney+'s first live series.

"Maybe there's gonna be some things that will come along with the scripts that I think people are gonna love," continued Inaba, 54. "People don't always like change, but I think they'll adapt."

Inaba confirmed she's set to return as a judge on the series as it transitions to the streaming platform. "I will be definitely there next season at the judges' table where I normally sit. I'm very excited about it," she said.

"I think it's going to be a really good change. After 30 seasons, some shows don't make it that far. The fact that we're still evolving and trying new things, it says a lot about our brand."

Inaba also teased a possible return from host Tyra Banks — though Banks has yet to confirm she'll sign on for another season.