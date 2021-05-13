Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals She Is Single After Fabien Viteri Romance: 'I'm Grateful It Happened'

"Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary," the Dancing with the Stars judge said

Carrie Ann Inaba is newly single.

On Wednesday, the 53-year-old co-host of The Talk revealed on her Instagram Story that she is no longer in a relationship with former boyfriend Fabien Viteri. "I am single. Again," she wrote alongside a photograph of herself.

Reflecting on her past romance, Inaba added, "I am also... grateful for what was. Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful."

"Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong," the Dancing with the Stars judge continued. "Allowing myself space to cry. And I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor the gift that it was."

Inaba then shared three throwback shots from her relationship with Viteri, before she continued to open up further about the pair's split.

"Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it's over is enormously painful," she wrote alongside a photo of the sun setting over a lake. "Losing your friend … losing the hopes and dreams … your partner … the person you shared everything with .. your person … your love."

"It's hard. [I'm] not going to fake that I am ok," she continued. "I celebrate my emotions. Because it tells me that I'm alive and that my heart loves deeply. It was real. True love."

Atop a sunset photo shared in two slides, Inaba then added, "And I'm so sad it's over," alongside the first, before writing "But I'm grateful it happened. So very grateful," on the other.

Inaba previously revealed her relationship with Viteri in September, when she opened up about her romance to her fellow co-hosts on The Talk. Inaba is currently on temporary leave from the talk show series to focus on her health.

"I have fallen in love and I am now in a committed relationship," she shared at the time, also revealing that Viteri is her neighbor and that they had met while walking their dogs.

"He's older than I am, and he's a wonderful human being," she added. "And now, I understand how a relationship can work. He's been so supportive and a mature adult 'cause maybe sometimes I'm not, so that's working really well."

Then, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan a month later, Inaba said she was "really lucky" to have met Viteri amid the COVID-19 pandemic "because I didn't have to go through this whole thing by myself."