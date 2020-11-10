"While no one can replace Eve, we are going to look for somebody that brings a lot to the show," she said

Carrie Ann Inaba Says The Talk Is 'Looking' to Fill the Open Co-Host Spot After Eve's Departure

The Talk is on the lookout for a new co-host!

Still, Inaba said that Eve — and what she brought to the table — was irreplaceable.

"We're going to make sure that while no one — let's just make sure — no one can replace Eve, we are going to look for somebody that brings a lot to the show," she said. "We will do our audience proud, I promise you."

Eve, 42, said earlier this month that her decision to exit the show was made after it was determined that she couldn't co-host the show from London, where she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, are currently based. (She's also unable to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Image zoom Eve | Credit: Art Streiber/CBS

"It's been a crazy year, obviously for all of us," she said. "And I'm so grateful that I'm able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can't see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host."

"This is one of the hardest decisions in the world because I wish I hated one of you, but I don't," she joked. "I have had the most beautiful experience. I've grown as a woman, as a person. I've said it once, I'll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you."

And while Inaba and her co-hosts will be sad to say goodbye, they're excited for what's to come for her family.

"It's really sad, but at the same [time], it's a mixed bag of emotions because Eve wants to start a family," Inaba told ET. "She's glowing. Something is right for her to be where she is."

Image zoom The Talk | Credit: Art Streiber/CBS via Getty

As for what the show is looking for in a new co-host? Inaba wants someone "that knows how to be a team player because when you're on a talk show like that and you go to work every day, the chemistry is important."

She added: "We need to make sure there's the right chemistry, but we want somebody who has an interesting viewpoint, something new, brings something to the table, maybe doesn't always agree with us."

Eve's upcoming exit comes just months after Marie Osmond left the show in September.