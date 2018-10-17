Was John Stamos the one that got away for Carrie Ann Inaba?

The Dancing with the Stars judge sat down on The Talk Tuesday, when she revealed to her co-hosts that she and the Full House star previously dated years ago.

“We did date. When I was a ‘Fly Girl,’ the dreamiest thing happened. Somebody was like, ‘Somebody wants to meet you across the room.’ The room parted and on the other side of the room was John Stamos,” she shared.

Inaba, 50, went on to explain that she and Stamos, 55, “dated for a little while and I have to tell you, he’s the loveliest human being in the whole world.”

As to why the pair’s relationship didn’t progress, Inaba took the blame.

“It didn’t quite work out because I was not quite ready for somebody as good as John Stamos in my life at that moment,” she said. “And so, I pushed him away, and then I was like, ‘Uh oh, that wasn’t a good idea’ … so I went back to his house and I was outside on his driveway with a little note in his mailbox.”

Despite her attempt at reconciliation, Inaba said they “didn’t get back together” — but the pair is on good terms now.

“Later on, he came to Dancing with the Stars and he’s so cool because he knew I was embarrassed and he was performing and he came right up to me and said, ‘I’m so happy for your success. I wish you all the best. It’s great to see you.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ ” she shared about Stamos, who wed Caitlin McHugh earlier this year.

In addition to tying the knot, the Fuller House actor also entered another new and exciting season in 2018: fatherhood!

Born at 8:32 p.m., Stamos’ son William “Billy” Christopher Stamos arrived on Tuesday, April 10 in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirmed via his birth certificate.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father),” Stamos captioned a photo of the newborn nestled on his chest. “#NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed.”

A month later, to celebrate McHugh’s first Mother’s Day and her birthday just four weeks after delivering Billy, Stamos shared a photo of the new mom and their baby boy sharing a cuddle in bed, writing in the touching caption, “#HappyFirstMothersDay/Birthday! As if it were even possible, when you became a mother, you became even more beautiful.”

“You’ve brought more love and joy to my life than I ever imagined,” added the star. “Thank you from the luckiest guy on the planet. XOJS.”