Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers Former 'DWTS' Contestant Aaron Carter as 'One of the Brightest Lights'

Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars was dedicated to the late child star, who competed on the show in 2009

By
and
Published on November 8, 2022 09:26 AM

Carrie Ann Inaba mourned the loss of Aaron Carter on Monday, remembering how the late musician always stood out to her during his run on Dancing with the Stars.

During a virtual round-table discussion hosted by Disney+, Inaba — who judged Carter when he competed on season 9 of the dancing reality competition in 2009 — opened up about his death to reporters, saying he left a lasting impression on her.

"When he was on Dancing with the Stars, he was one of the brightest lights," she recalled. "He was one of the people who always came up behind the scenes whether there's a rule in place or not, like 'you're not supposed to talk to one the judges,' — he didn't let that stop him."

She went on to note that she would often think of Carter about how he was doing, especially since the former child star was "very open about his own personal struggles through life."

KARINA SMIRNOFF, AARON CARTER
Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Despite what Carter was dealing with behind closed doors, Inaba, 54, said it did not appear he let that affect his attitude with others. "He was always effusive and always trying to connect with people," she said.

CARRIE ANN INABA; AARON CARTER
Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images; JC Olivera/Getty Images

"I will always remember Aaron as this beautiful heart and light, and I just wish for him eternal peace," she added. "And my heart and my prayers and my thoughts go out to his family because it's a tremendous loss for all of us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the top of Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars, co-host Tyra Banks revealed that the week 8 episode, dubbed "90s night," would be dedicated to Carter.

"This past weekend, we lost Aaron Carter. And the team here at Dancing with the Stars recalls the fun and the energy he brought to the show, to this ballroom," Banks shared. "And we offer our sincere condolences to his family."

Carter placed fifth during his run on the show.

Karina Smirnoff, his dancing partner, also shared her memories of working with the late star. "RIP @aaroncarter," she wrote on instagram, captioning a video of the two dancing together on the show. "So young! It's heartbreaking! 💔💔💔 you always made people smile. Rest In Peace friend! You will be missed."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer and producer Aaron Carter arrives at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

PEOPLE confirmed Carter's death on Saturday. He was found that morning at his house in Lancaster, California, according to TMZ, who first reported the news. He was 34 years old.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE a body was discovered just before 11 a.m. local time, but police did not officially identify the victim. No official cause of death has been shared.

Carter faced legal troubles, as well as struggles with addiction and mental health over the years, for which he sought treatment. Most recently, he was pulled over for suspicion of DUI on Tuesday but officers found that he wasn't under the influence after conducting a field sobriety test, according to TMZ.

The singer had recently welcomed his first child, 11-month-old son Prince, with his on-and-off fiancée Melanie Martin. "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin shared an emotional post following the news of his death. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it. I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son."

On Sunday, the Backstreet Boys honored Aaron — who was the younger brother of bandmate Nick Carter — during their concert in London Sunday night. "He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support," Kevin Richardson told the audience.

Related Articles
Lindsay Lohan, Aaron Carter
Lindsay Lohan Says She Has a 'Lot of Love' for Aaron Carter as She Remembers Ex Days After His Death
aaron-carter
Celebrities React to Death of Musician Aaron Carter at Age 34: 'Just a Terrible Tragedy'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Hilary Duff attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,); PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 10: Aaron Carter attends the Celebrity Boxing Face Off between Lamar Odom & Aaron Carter on April 10, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)
Hilary Duff Reacts to Ex Aaron Carter's Death: 'Boy Did My Teenage Self Love You Deeply'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkrrO3eNHnh/
'DWTS' Recap: '90s Night Ends in a Double Elimination and 1 Star Hits Judges with a 'Sex Bomb' Routine
Model Melanie Martin (L) and her fiance, singer and producer Aaron Carter, arrive at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Says Her Heart Is 'Completely Broken' After Singer's Death
Nick Carter and Aaron carter
Nick Carter Reacts to Death of Younger Brother Aaron: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Angel Carter (L) and singer Aaron Carter attend Los Angeles opening night of "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Pantages Theatre on June 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Pays Tribute After His Death: 'I Loved You Beyond Measure'
the game, aaron carter, nick carter
The Game Sends Love to Nick Carter After Brother Aaron's Death: He Was a 'Very Good Human'
Carrie Ann Inaba Takes PEOPLE Inside Her DWTS Halloween Glam
Carrie Ann Inaba Takes PEOPLE Inside Her 'DWTS' Glam — and Favorite Halloween Dances Ever!
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Aaron Carter poses for portrait sitting in an Ulloo42 chair at Visual Snow Initiative visits The Artists Projecton April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for The Artists Project)
Aaron Carter Listed His Home for Sale a Month Before Sudden Death to Start a 'New Chapter'
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter during Howie Dorough's Birthday Party at LAX in Hollywood
Nick Carter and Backstreet Boys Tearfully Honor Aaron Carter at London Concert: 'Heavy Hearts'
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin
Aaron Carter's On-and-Off Fiancée Melanie Martin Shares Tearful Reaction to Singer's Sudden Death
aaron carter
All About Aaron Carter's Son, Prince
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 16: Singer Aaron Carter attends "The Night Time Show" Holiday Special benefiting Children's Hospital Los Angeles hosted by Stephen Kramer Glickman at Hollywood Improv on December 16, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Aaron Carter, 'LØVË' Artist and Former Child Star, Dead at 34
aaron-carter
Aaron Carter Dead: Looking Back at the Former Child Star's Ups and Downs