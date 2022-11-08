Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers Former 'DWTS' Contestant Aaron Carter as 'One of the Brightest Lights'

Carrie Ann Inaba mourned the loss of Aaron Carter on Monday, remembering how the late musician always stood out to her during his run on Dancing with the Stars.

During a virtual round-table discussion hosted by Disney+, Inaba — who judged Carter when he competed on season 9 of the dancing reality competition in 2009 — opened up about his death to reporters, saying he left a lasting impression on her.

"When he was on Dancing with the Stars, he was one of the brightest lights," she recalled. "He was one of the people who always came up behind the scenes whether there's a rule in place or not, like 'you're not supposed to talk to one the judges,' — he didn't let that stop him."

She went on to note that she would often think of Carter about how he was doing, especially since the former child star was "very open about his own personal struggles through life."

Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Despite what Carter was dealing with behind closed doors, Inaba, 54, said it did not appear he let that affect his attitude with others. "He was always effusive and always trying to connect with people," she said.

Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images; JC Olivera/Getty Images

"I will always remember Aaron as this beautiful heart and light, and I just wish for him eternal peace," she added. "And my heart and my prayers and my thoughts go out to his family because it's a tremendous loss for all of us."

At the top of Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars, co-host Tyra Banks revealed that the week 8 episode, dubbed "90s night," would be dedicated to Carter.

"This past weekend, we lost Aaron Carter. And the team here at Dancing with the Stars recalls the fun and the energy he brought to the show, to this ballroom," Banks shared. "And we offer our sincere condolences to his family."

Carter placed fifth during his run on the show.

Karina Smirnoff, his dancing partner, also shared her memories of working with the late star. "RIP @aaroncarter," she wrote on instagram, captioning a video of the two dancing together on the show. "So young! It's heartbreaking! 💔💔💔 you always made people smile. Rest In Peace friend! You will be missed."

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

PEOPLE confirmed Carter's death on Saturday. He was found that morning at his house in Lancaster, California, according to TMZ, who first reported the news. He was 34 years old.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE a body was discovered just before 11 a.m. local time, but police did not officially identify the victim. No official cause of death has been shared.

Carter faced legal troubles, as well as struggles with addiction and mental health over the years, for which he sought treatment. Most recently, he was pulled over for suspicion of DUI on Tuesday but officers found that he wasn't under the influence after conducting a field sobriety test, according to TMZ.

The singer had recently welcomed his first child, 11-month-old son Prince, with his on-and-off fiancée Melanie Martin. "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin shared an emotional post following the news of his death. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it. I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son."

On Sunday, the Backstreet Boys honored Aaron — who was the younger brother of bandmate Nick Carter — during their concert in London Sunday night. "He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support," Kevin Richardson told the audience.