Carrie Ann Inaba Falls Off Her Chair During Disney-Themed Dancing with the Stars Episode

Carrie Ann Inaba has put a new meaning to the phrase, rolling on the floor laughing.

The 51-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge took a tumble during Monday night’s episode, but good-naturedly laughed the whole time.

The fall took place just after The Office star Kate Flannery and her partner Pasha Pashkov performed a jazz routine to the Marry Poppins classic “A Spoonful of Sugar.”

Inaba gushed over the routine, telling the dancers that it was “so well-rehearsed” and that their movements were “so in sync,” and they ended up with a score of 24/30 for their efforts.

But then Inaba’s excitement got the best of her, and when she stood up to look at a broom prop used in the dance left near the judges’ stand, she missed her chair on the way to sit back down. The chair itself rolled all the way off the judges’ platform, and Inaba crumpled to the floor in a fit of giggles.

Image zoom Carrie Ann Inaba Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Members of the audience seated nearby the judges’ table looked shocked, and Inaba’s fellow judges Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman immediately looked over in surprise.

Inaba was fine, thankfully — but this isn’t the first time the animated television personality has fallen out of her chair during DWTS.

Back in 2012, Inaba was so fired up after a rumba performance from Gilles Marini and Peta Murgatroyd that she once again missed her seat and took a dramatic tumble.

“Let the baby-making begin!” Inaba said after their routine, and promptly fell right off her chair and onto the floor. Host Tom Bergeron quickly ran up to see if she was okay, and when it was determined that she was fine, he joked, “When you said, ‘let the baby-making begin,’ I didn’t think you’d get in position.”

“You know what, I’ll take a fall any time like that,” Inaba gamely said once she recovered, going on to praise the dancers.

While Inaba took another fall on Monday, she was the only one, as no cast members were sent home during the Disney-themed episode.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.