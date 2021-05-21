Carrie Ann Inaba Steps Out with Ex Fabien Viteri in Los Angeles a Week After Revealing Split
The TV personality announced earlier this month that the two had called it quits
Exes Carrie Ann Inaba and Fabien Viteri have been spotted together.
Viteri and Inaba, 53, stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, a week after Inaba announced their split. They were both dressed casually in jeans and sneakers and wore matching black face masks.
Inaba, who is currently on a leave of absence from The Talk, revealed her newly single status on her Instagram Story May 13.
"[I'm] uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful," the Dancing with the Stars judge captioned a selfie at the time. "Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong."
"Allowing myself space to cry. And I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor the gift that it was," she continued. "Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it's over is enormously painful. Losing your friend … losing the hopes and dreams … your partner … the person you shared everything with .. your person … your love."
Inaba, who announced her leave of absence from The Talk in late April to focus on her health, first revealed her relationship with Viteri on The Talk last September.
"He's older than I am, and he's a wonderful human being. And now, I understand how a relationship can work," she said. "He's been so supportive and a mature adult 'cause maybe sometimes I'm not, so that's working really well."
Inaba previously dated Artem Chigvintsev from 2006 to 2009. She also was briefly engaged to accountant Jesse Sloan and General Hospital's Robb Derringer.