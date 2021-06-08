Carrie Ann Inaba and Ex Fabien Viteri Spark Reconciliation Rumors with Cuddly New Photos

In an Instagram post on Monday, Inaba shared selfies of the pair cuddling with one another. She captioned the post with a red heart and praying hands emoji, tagging the location as Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

"Love these. You look so happy," commented Inaba's The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots.

The PDA-filled shots follow Inaba's time out in Los Angeles with Viteri late last month. She had confirmed their breakup on social media just one week prior, stating that she was "single."

"Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong," the Dancing with the Stars judge, 53, wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "Allowing myself space to cry. And I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor the gift that it was."

Carrie Ann Inaba and Fabien Viteri Credit: Carrie Ann Inaba/Instagram

Inaba, who is currently on a leave of absence from The Talk, first disclosed her relationship with Viteri on the show last September, calling him "a wonderful human being."

"Now, I understand how a relationship can work," she said. "He's been so supportive and a mature adult 'cause maybe sometimes I'm not, so that's working really well."