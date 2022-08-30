Carrie Ann Inaba Sends 'Congratulations' to Ex Artem Chigvintsev After His Wedding to Nikki Bella

Carrie Ann Inaba is showing her support for ex Artem Chigvintsev.

The Dancing with the Stars judge sent a message of congratulations to Chigvintsev and his new wife, Nikki Bella, via her Instagram Story on Monday.

"Congratulations to [Artem] and [Nikki]" she wrote, adding three red heart emojis. Inaba, 54, also shared a snap from the wedding day uploaded by Bella, 38, and Chigvintsev, 40, that showed their wedding rings.

Inaba and Chigvintsev dated for about three years before calling it quits in 2009. At the time, Inaba exclusively told PEOPLE the reason for the breakup. "I'm single. Artem and I broke up in the beginning of November," she said. "As much as our relationship was really good," she added that they realized neither of them "was 'the one' for the other. It was very sad to let go of something that was so good on so many levels."

She added bits about Chigvintsev's character, calling him, "a fine gentleman. I have never gone out with somebody that grounded, always ready to talk it out. I'm very happy for him and the success he's having."

The pair originally met while Chigvintsev was competing on So You Think You Can Dance. Later, as Inaba was a judge on DWTS, Chigvintsev signed on to the series as a professional dancer. He appeared on the show with various celebrity partners — including Mischa Barton, Pattie LaBelle and Kaitlyn Bristowe — until 2021.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev on Dancing with the Stars. David Livingston/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chigvintsev met Bella when the professional wrestler competed on DWTS in 2017. They've been romantically linked since early 2019, and got engaged the same year. The pair has a child together — Matteo Artemovich — who was born in 2020.

The couple announced their surprise wedding on Monday. "We said I DO, can't wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, 'Nikki Bella Says I Do," premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo' the Instagram caption read.